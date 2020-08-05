Ramen noodles and Vienna sausages were Wendi Andrews’ go-to foods when she attended the University of South Carolina in 1983. The Food Bank of Greenwood County’s executive director’s college experience mirrors many students’ experiences today because they depend on similar low-cost foods to eat each day.
“Being hungry on campus while you’re trying to obtain a degree should be a rite of passage,” Andrews said
Lander University students will no longer have to clear out the instant ramen noodle packs in Walmart because the Food Bank of Greenwood County and Lander have partnered to create the Lander Food Pantry at 325 Lide Court. Lander joins Clemson University, the University of South Carolina and Coastal Carolina as the only universities in the state to have a pantry on campus.
Boyd Yarbrough, Lander University’s vice president of student affairs, attributed the idea of building the pantry to anecdotal stories that would circulate throughout campus.
“If you’re a faculty member you might have students coming to you saying ‘Do you have anything I can eat? I haven’t eaten since Monday,’” he heeded. “The faculty member would say ‘Oh my, take half of my sandwich,’ or ‘Here’s a package of crackers.’”
Yarbrough formed a task force to study the level of food insecurity on campus. The task force sent out a survey on food insecurity to faculty, students and staff. Hundreds completed the survey and the results overwhelmingly confirmed that there is a food need on campus, Yarbrough said.
Once Yarbrough and the task force had the data, they began to brainstorm, which ultimately led to the idea of creating a food pantry.
“The ideal vision was to create a food pantry here at Lander and today we’re about to make that a reality with our partnership with the Food Bank of Greenwood County,” Yarbrough said. “Wendi has been fantastic to work with.”
The food bank and Lander signed a memorandum of understanding Monday, and on Tuesday the pantry received its first delivery of food. A committee still has to work out the logistics on how students will get the food and what days of the week the pantry will be open.
Andrews said the pantry is being stocked with non-perishables this week and perishables next week because they want deli-meat and other items that need to refrigerate to be as fresh as possible.
“We want to give them an all-around balanced meal,” she added. “They’re going to eat good.”
Yarbrough said providing food is the beginning of his grand vision for the pantry because he wants students to be able to come to the location and get multiple needs met. He hopes one day that agencies in the community can help students with issues like homelessness. Donated clothing will be available to students at the pantry as well.
While Lander theoretically could have created the pantry without The Food Bank of Greenwood County’s partnership, Yarbrough said doing it without them would have created mixed messages and unnecessary competition.
“We want to partner with our community and the great folks at the food bank to raise the level for all of our students and not detract from the great work they have been doing for decades now,” he said. “We just want to compliment that.”
State Sen. Floyd Nicholson commended Lander and the food bank for helping each other to meet the needs of the students.
“This just goes to show you what you can accomplish when you’re willing to work together and not worry about who’s going to get credit,” he said. “The students that benefit from this are going to be the ones getting the credit.”
Andrews hopes to have the pantry open by the first week of classes, but a committee will have to set the official date. She hopes the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce will come out to the pantry and do an official ribbon cutting.
Anyone interested in donating food should contact the food bank because they have taken on the role of securing the food for the pantry, Andrews said.