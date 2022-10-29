South Carolina college students faced at least 2,400 possible cases of mold in their dorms during the past two years, a crush of complaints an…
As part of its Uncovered series, The Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston requested documents related to mold on college campuses across the state, including Lander, which only found a substantial amount of mold in one building in the past year.
According to those documents, which were shared with the Index-Journal, multiple buildings were inspected. At Chipley Hall, a 53-room inspection in December 2021 revealed mold in 46 locations.
The Post and Courier found in college campuses across the state, students complained that mold in dorm rooms made them sick. The newspaper’s investigation found the issue isn’t unique to South Carolina, and that at some colleges in the state, student concerns were minimized and that the University of South Carolina, the state’s flagship institution, has a flawed system of tracking mold-related complaints.
Documents provided by Lander date back to October 2020. Inspection reports from Bearcat Village, Lide, Brookside and the Carnell Finance Suite found little to no mold. An inspection of a room in McGee found visible mold growth in a bathroom.
In Chipley Hall, there were a few inspections. In October 2021, two areas were inspected with little evidence of mold growth in one room and visible mold growth in the restroom. Another inspection of a room in Chipley Hall in November 2021 found little evidence of mold.
Then in December, 53 student rooms were inspected. That inspection found mold to be common in HVAC units. Mold was also found on bed frames, bedding, blinds, furniture and windows. Most rooms inspected included some kind of mold.
The inspection documents identified four rooms where samples that vary from overall concentrations “would suggest the visible mold is having an effect on the airborne concentrations.”
Lander’s facilities staff — cleaners, maintenance and grounds staff, for example — watch for such things as mold, said Joe Greenthal, vice president for finance and administration.
He said staff checks dorms during breaks, but other than that, living spaces are typically cleaned unless they are gang-style bathrooms.
If students have a complaint of mold, he said, they will usually contact their resident adviser, who then has a chain of command they alert to the issue.
He said when a complaint is made the student is often moved right away to another room or to a hotel room the university rented for them. Then facilities staff comes out, assesses the situation and determines what should be done to remediate.
When it comes to the 53-room inspection at Lander, Greenthal said the employee who ordered the testing did so because the carpets were recently steam-cleaned, and that he might have had concerns about how well the rooms had aired out.
“By calling for the test, it was a way to be sure we were moving students back into a safe space,” said Megan Price, assistant vice president for university relations and publications.
Price said any time mold is identified, it is remediated.
“We do not limit remediation only to harmful growth; it is addressed when any growth is identified at all,” she wrote in an email.
“We cannot speculate to the cause of mold growth, other than what we know of typical conditions that facilitate growth. Growth is possible when certain humidity levels and temperatures are met. If the source can be identified, we address it directly (such as a leaky pipe). But, if the source is less evident, we then expand our efforts and testing to make sure we have addressed the issue.”
