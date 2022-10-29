After a handful of inspections found little evidence of mold in just a few rooms at Lander University’s Chipley Hall, a full building inspection turned up 46 instances.

The university says the inspection that found the mold was done out of precaution after steam cleaning, and that all instances of mold have been addressed.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Tags