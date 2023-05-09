More than 40 athletes and a number of horses from therapeutic riding programs across seven areas of the state competed May 6-7 in the two-day 2023 Special Olympics South Carolina Equestrian Games at the Lander University Equestrian Center in Greenwood.
Among them was Breyden Anderson, 18, of Aiken, who has autism.
Anderson was all smiles after winning a blue ribbon in pole bending. This speed and agility event has roots in rodeo, where horse and rider weave a path between six poles arranged in a straight line.
“He was about 2 years old when we put him on his first horse, one belonging to the Aiken mounted police,” Breyden’s mother, Deide Anderson, said. “We couldn’t get him off of it,” Deide said. “He participated in a camp at 13 and bonded with the horses and was later offered a scholarship for a riding program.”
Kerry Rains, a Special Olympics volunteer, said Breyden is an “excellent horseman” who takes time to run up the stirrups on his saddle before leaving the arena, an important safety step for horse and rider, before accepting his first-place ribbon from presenters, members of the York County mounted police.
Pole bending is also a favorite of Danielle Kitrilakis, 34, of Horry County, a rider with Down Syndrome.
“I like zig-zagging between the poles,” Kitrilakis said. “I also put diamonds on my riding helmet, because I like to stand out a little bit. My friend, Brenda Purvis, also 34, rides every Sunday morning. We also groom horses together and we keep each other in line.”
Activities on May 6 included divisioning of riders — where athletes compete with others of similar ability in equitable divisions. Afterward there was pole bending, a coaches meeting, evening opening ceremonies and a dance. May 7 was the trail competition, lunch, and English and Western equitation.
Athletes 8 and older, including adults, with intellectual disability and/or developmental delays are eligible to participate in Special Olympics. Some participants also have physical disabilities.
Most riders brought horses they ride regularly, with exception of three horses from a Greenwood-area barn that filled in for a team unable to bring some of theirs to the games.
“Riders have multiple skills they have to learn, agility work, and more, said Sidney Yates, a Special Olympics coach from King’s Mountain.
Greenwood-area riders included those who advanced to national Special Olympics Equestrian Games in Florida in 2022. Among them were Jessica Kidd, 39, of McCormick, who has some developmental delays and intellectual disability, and Sam Neighbors, 33, who has a genetic disorder, Fragile X syndrome.
Neighbors’ family said he’s been riding for about 13 years and was among the first to get involved with the Bearcat Therapeutic Riding program with Lander University. Sam was tapped to carry the torch during May 6 opening ceremonies for the equestrian games.
“We found a picture when Sam first started riding,” recalls Karen Neighbors, Sam’s step-mother. “Then, he had two side-walkers for support and a safety belt. Now, he can maneuver the horse on his own, even if the horse picks up a canter in the corner of the arena. Riding has definitely increased his confidence.”
Also cheering Sam on were his father, Lee Neighbors and mother, Kim Neighbors.
Sam says pole bending and trail pattern classes are favorite events for him, putting his horse through various changes in gate and direction. Plus, the trail pattern class includes maneuvering horses through different obstacles, such as crossing a bridge.
Special Olympics South Carolina senior director of sports and competition Kelly Garrick said the state is divided into 16 areas.
“I’ve been with Special Olympics 23 years and equestrian events were a part of it when I started,” Garrick said. “Special Olympics South Carolina has 27 different sports. Competition is year-round. On average, we have 400 events throughout the year. We have around 30,000 athletes who participate with us. From this (state equestrian games competition) it is possible to progress to national competitions every four years and to international competitions, every two years. You have to compete at this level to progress to those.”
The next national USA Special Olympics Games are slated for 2026 in Minnesota.
For information on involvement with and events for South Carolina Special Olympics, visit: https://so-sc.org/or contact Garrick at: 803-237-4233.