Future teachers will soon get a new perspective in the classroom.
A handful of Lander University education majors received training on Thursday that will give them the chance to work as substitute teachers in Greenwood County School District 50.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 3:27 am
“This can be a big positive for both us and the students here at Lander,” said Chad Evans, director of evaluation in District 50.
Seven students, all elementary education majors, attended the first training Wednesday.
Evans said it’s always good for the districts to add substitutes.
“Because people are going to be absent, you want a good, qualified person in that position working with the students,” he said.
The students, who are all seniors, will get additional experience in the classroom and will be paid as substitutes.
“It will be good experience for us,” said Carrie Warren, one of the Lander students.
“With us being teachers, we need as much experience in the field as possible.”
She mentioned this will give them an opportunity to be in a classroom and step into the teacher’s role.
Senior Tyler Rodgers said since they are going to be a teacher one day, this opportunity will let them see what being a substitute is like.
“I want to know what it’s like to be an actual sub,” Rodgers said.
“Like how’s the teacher going to prepare you who runs that classroom already? So being able to see how I can prepare subs that I might have for my future classroom, I think it’s more beneficial just to have that experience.”
Warren said they will be able to see how students treat a substitute teacher, too.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
