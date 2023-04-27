Christine Sacerdote's children and families class at Lander University worked on a story walk project as their final exam, donating the work to Greenwood County First Steps for use at the nonprofit's events.
A class of soon-to-be teachers spent their final project in a Lander University education class creating a story walk for a local nonprofit.
The students of Christine Sacerdote’s children and families class at Lander worked on the project as their final exam. They adapted “Leaf Man” by Lois Ehlert and “I Went Walking” by Sue Machin, putting each page of the stories on one side of a lawn sign.
Students staked the signs into the lawn in front of the fountain on Lander’s campus Wednesday, to display their work for the staff of Greenwood County First Steps. With one story printed, page by page, on each side of the signs, they’re designed to be displayed so families can walk through and read the story while getting outdoors and being physically active.
“The big thing we learned is that the first page of the second book should have gone on the last page of the first book, so people don’t have to walk all the way back,” Sacerdote said with a laugh.
The class wanted the story walk to be movable and considered whether they wanted pages affixed to trees or as a standalone sign. Senior Kyndal Jordan said they wanted the signs to be able to display multiple books, and students had to consider and budget the costs of materials along with coming up with a design.
“These are all skills we’ll need to use in our careers,” senior Katie Foster said.
Sacerdote said her class leaped at the opportunity to work on a project for First Steps. As future early-childhood educators, they have to be part of their community and have met with Greenwood County Library staff about the resources they have for families, along with local school officials.
Greenwood County First Steps Chairperson Loretta Parker said the nonprofit, which works to prepare children for school and give families childcare and developmental resources, always aims to be an aid to the community. Working with students creates a connection with future educators.
“Even when they graduate, there’s a continuation — we’re building relationships, resources and partnerships,” she said.
Local First Steps Executive Director Santasha Highley said this was a pilot year for this partnership and they hope to continue this project in future semesters. The story walk will be displayed at First Steps’ Summer Palooza event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, at the local Boys and Girls Club field at 125 N. University St.
