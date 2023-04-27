A class of soon-to-be teachers spent their final project in a Lander University education class creating a story walk for a local nonprofit.

The students of Christine Sacerdote’s children and families class at Lander worked on the project as their final exam. They adapted “Leaf Man” by Lois Ehlert and “I Went Walking” by Sue Machin, putting each page of the stories on one side of a lawn sign.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.