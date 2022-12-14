Richard Cosentino, Lander board of trustees, Dec. 13, 2022
Lander President Richard Cosentino, center, speaks during Tuesday's board of trustees meeting.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Tuition at Lander University has once again been approved with no increase.

Lander’s board of trustees on Tuesday voted on tuition for the 2023-24 school year, keeping it the same as it has been since 2016. This is the eighth year the board has frozen tuition at $10,700 per year.

