Tuition at Lander University has once again been approved with no increase.
Lander’s board of trustees on Tuesday voted on tuition for the 2023-24 school year, keeping it the same as it has been since 2016. This is the eighth year the board has frozen tuition at $10,700 per year.
“Our president and Board of Trustees are committed to making a Lander education accessible to South Carolina families,” Todd Gambill, vice president for enrollment and access management, said in a news release. “Freezing tuition is especially important during times of inflation and financial uncertainties. We are thrilled to continue offering an outstanding, affordable education to our qualified students.”
The board voted unanimously among those who were at the board meeting to approve the tuition freeze.
“Our board members believe higher education should be affordable and accessible for the students we serve — 91 percent being residents of our state,” Lander University President Richard Cosentino said in the release. “We are proud of the quality education that we provide South Carolina’s citizens to prepare them for the workplace and the world, and that we are able to do so at an affordable price.”
In other business:
The board approved two new degree programs, Bachelor of Science in fitness and wellness and Bachelor of Arts in creative writing.
The board also approved a handful of policy revisions, a revision to the faculty handbook and a couple of projects.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.