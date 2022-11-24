Lander University’s new nursing skills simulation center has officially opened.
The university welcomed guests and students for the official opening and sign unveiling on the building where nursing students get training through simulation exercises.
The center, as well as the upcoming nursing building the university will soon construct, will each bear the name of Self Regional Healthcare, which partnered with the university, alongside Lander.
Holisa Wharton, dean of the school of nursing at Lander, said the simulation lab is where “it becomes real” for nursing students.
“This is where they receive instruction, practice and are evaluated on foundational competencies of nursing care,” she said.
Lander President Richard Cosentino said there are nearly 700 nursing students now, but said with the upcoming new nursing building, the school will be able to grow that number to more than 1,000 students.
“Self Regional Healthcare provides world-class healthcare to our community, our region, our state and beyond and that’s complex to do that, but one thing that they need is a highly qualified nursing team, a highly qualified nursing program and that’s where we come in,” Cosentino said. “We graduate highly qualified nurses.”
Dr. Matt Logan, Self’s president and CEO, talked about Self’s three goals.
The first, he said, is to be the best place in the area for people to get care.
“I believe we provide that in a lot of ways, I really do,” he said. “We continue to strive to do that every day and we have to have a qualified workforce to do that.”
The second thing he said, is to be a great place to give care.
“I believe that in health care, our job is to minister to people in their time of need,” he said.
“That’s just me, that’s my belief. And you guys get to do that on the front lines every single day and it’s a beautiful thing when that happens, so we want to be the place where you want to be to provide that level of care.”
The third goal, he said, is financial stability, which a stable workforce will help with.
Self’s gift to Lander will also provide 15 scholarships each year to Lander nursing students. Along with one-year scholarships, those students will be accepted into Self’s extern program as seniors.
Wharton talked about a gift in 1955 from the Self Family Foundation to establish the Self Memorial Hospital Department of Nursing at Lander College.
Names have changed and services and programs have expanded, she said.
“Still today we’re here to commemorate the expansion of a historical academic practice partnership between Self and Lander in educating nurses,” Wharton said. “Here we stand 67 years later, grateful for the generous endowment that once again joins the names of Self and Lander, the surnames of two men that were true visionaries, Samuel Lander and James C. Self.”
Tuesday’s event also included a reception and proclamation from the General Assembly, presented by state Rep. John McCravy and state Sen. Billy Garrett.
