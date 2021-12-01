Lander University students next year will have a new place to relax and take a break from their studies.
The university on Tuesday had a groundbreaking ceremony for the pool and pavilion being built on campus.
“I know it’s a little cold, but kids, imagine that beautiful, beautiful crystal blue water and all of those palm trees and big screen TVs and that beautiful pavilion,” Lander President Richard Cosentino said.
“What’s coming here, you can’t even believe it. It’s going to be absolutely amazing.”
The pool and pavilion will be built to replace the Sproles Recreation Center, which Cosentino mentioned was built when the school had about 140 students. There are now nearly 4,000 students. “That building is gone and never coming back, but what you’re getting to replace that building, you are doing to be so happy.”
Cosentino was joined by his cabinet members, elected officials and other staff in the official groundbreaking ceremony – hard hats and gold shovels included. Students were then able to take a turn at turning over the dirt to celebrate the coming facility.
Boyd Yarbrough, vice president of student affairs, said what makes him most excited is Lander continues to put students first. He mentioned when the university asked students what they’d like to see in a type of facility the school is building, they were eager to engage and mention things such as seating in the water, more seating around the pool, access to TVs and big screens and underwater lighting. All those things are included in the project, Yarbrough said.
“We have some of the most amazing students and they deserve the opportunity to relax and fellowship and enjoy each other just as much as they study hard and commit to their academic success,” Yarbrough said. “I also love the fact that it’s right in the heart of campus.”
He said the pool and pavilion will be a natural extension of the beauty of the university’s central plaza.