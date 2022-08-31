More students than ever are being educated at Lander University.
Enrollment at Lander continues to grow, with the fall enrollment reaching 4,107 students, up from 3,825 last year, according to the university.
Todd Gambill, vice president for enrollment and access management, said the driver of enrollment this year is graduate programs, adding that the university’s two-year-old MBA program is picking up momentum.
He said Lander is a “hot” institution right now as it becomes easier to recruit from across the state.
“At a time when most colleges and universities are struggling with enrollment, Lander continues to have an incredible success and we’re very fortunate to be there,” Gambill said.
More students at Lander has benefits for the university and for Greenwood, he said. More students allows Lander to manage its tuition levels — the school hasn’t raised tuition in seven years — and spread costs out among more students.
“Lander is about quality and we’re about price,” Gambill said.
“And we’ve been able to, obviously, maintain that quality and even improve on the quality while maintaining costs at a time when that’s just really unheard of.”
Another factor into rising enrollment is the quality of education, spurring graduates and families to urge folks to go to Lander.
“That’s better than all the Facebook ads you could ever generate,” he said.
Lander’s enrollment affects Greenwood too. Lander students rent in Greenwood and eat at restaurants in Greenwood, Gambill pointed out.
The warm relationship between the city and the school helps, he said.
“I love the way that the community embraces our students,” he said.
As more students learn at Lander, the school is making some changes. The state legislature in recent years has appropriated funds for Lander to build a new nursing building, as well as a new information commons to replace the current library, which will be renovated.
The campus is crowded, Gambill said, but rising enrollment hasn’t led to more students living on campus.
While enrollment is up, there are fewer Lander students living in a Greenwood hotel at the start of the year than there were last year.
“More and more of our students are online and graduate and transfer students and you know, typically transfer students, for example, don’t live in housing,” he said.
“They can, but a lot of times, you know, somebody who’s coming to us with a two-year associate’s degree or whatever, they’re not living on campus.”
There aren’t current plans to add beds to campus, but there have been parking spaces added or repurposed on campus.
“I think we’re doing quite well,” he said.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
