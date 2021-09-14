There will be no increase in Lander University’s tuition for the upcoming fiscal year once again.
The university’s board of trustees voted Tuesday for the seventh consecutive year to keep the tuition and general fees flat.
While enrollment has grown, tuition has remained frozen.
That vote also approved a recommendation from the board committee that there be a discounted rate for first responders and emergency services personnel who are required to take continuing education.
Board member Don Lloyd said the committee found out that many in that group are receiving certifications through unaccredited organizations. “We’re trying to redirect them to our university where it is an accredited university and where also we can offer it at a competitive rate,” Lloyd said, adding there would be a fee of $353 per course.
The board also gave its OK for a handful of upcoming projects around campus, authorizing the renovation of the campus intramural field and renovation of the campus pool and construction of a pavilion.
The board gave design approval for the renovation of the area in front of Chipley Hall, addressing safety-related issues and aesthetics. The board approved the design, with the final design subject to additional review by the board’s finance committee and in consultation with an arborist to “evaluate the feasibility of preserving any of the historic fauna that is present in the affected area.”
In other business:
- The board approved Lander's mission and vision statements, with an amendment that would go to the Commission for Higher Education for approval. The amendment to the vision states that graduates are “broadly educated, well-informed, equipped for responsible participation in the civic lives of their communities, and prepared to continue their educations or launch their careers.”
- The board approved a motion to review and confirm compliance with the REACH Act. The REACH Act requires undergraduate students to have a course that includes reading and evaluating significant documents related to American history and government. There are two available classes and Lander for students to take to receive that credit.
- The board authorized the sale of beer and wine at designated events. The school’s dining service provider, Aramark, holds a license to sell alcohol in South Carolina. The university authorized the sale as a matter of record. Lloyd stated the proper liability insurance is held for the sale of alcohol.
- The board gave President Richard Cosentino the authority to name two campus buildings pending a gift agreement. Cosentino said the school is working with a donor to name the university’s new nursing building that will be constructed and its new nursing simulation lab. The name of the donor is not public.