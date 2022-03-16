Lander board of trustees approves recipient of honorary degree By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lander University President Richard Cosentino speaks to the board of trustees Tuesday. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lander University Board of Trustees has agreed to give a long-time and much-beloved employee of the university an honorary degree.Randy Bouknight was nominated by Lander President Richard Cosentino for an honorary degree of a doctor of humane letters.“We’re so proud to be 150 years old in February … and Randy has worked for Lander University for one-third of that time,” Cosentino said.“He’s been here for 50 years and I have to tell you he’s an amazing employee.”Bouknight worked for years in student affairs and now works as a special gifts officer.In other business:The board approved a bachelor of science in middle-level education degree.Four fee rates were approved by the board. Housing rates, food service rates, course and program fees, and general fee allocations were approved.A policy on the school’s policy guidelines was approved. An update to the school’s bylaws was also approved. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fee Rate University Law Economics Education Lander University Board Of Trustees Richard Cosentino Randy Bouknight Allocation Honorary Degree Lakelands Connector PTC graduate enjoying his career at Self Regional Healthcare Mar 9, 2022 Lions Club celebrates 93rd anniversary Mar 9, 2022 Babb joins Abbeville First Bank Mar 8, 2022 GATA hosts fundraiser for Beyond Abuse Mar 8, 2022 Latest News +4 Seoul: North Korean missile exploded in air in failed launch +3 Hong Kong shares soar 9% on China pledge to support economy +9 Live updates: Suspected strike on Russian-held airport Lander board of trustees approves recipient of honorary degree District 50 transfers Central School property to SC ETV Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man pleads guilty to triple slaying, gets life sentencesGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeUncovered: South Carolina clerk gives herself $30,000 raise, drawing SLED investigationLocal First Steps groups under state scrutiny againUncovered: Secretive emails reveal JDLH chief eyed ousting whistleblowerHousing summit seeks to find community minded optionsDeputies seek ARPA money, but Greenwood County looks to long termGreenwood police investigate after woman shot in leg'Crazy in the best way possible': New teachers talk about first year on the jobBan on fireworks doesn't fly in Abbeville 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Done in a day: SC House sprints through $14 billion budget SC House Speaker Lucas leaving after 8 kinder, gentler years SC House to start budget debate; billion-dollar split looms Former SC mayor to turn historic mansion into event space Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches CNN News MO: COUPLE GETS MARRIED IN HOSPITAL 'They can't go back': Ukrainian soldier reveals what captured Russians are saying Trump-endorsed candidate asked about January 6. Watch what happened next 'They will bomb everything': Syrian warns of Russian tactics