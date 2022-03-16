Cosentino
Lander University President Richard Cosentino speaks to the board of trustees Tuesday. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

The Lander University Board of Trustees has agreed to give a long-time and much-beloved employee of the university an honorary degree.

Randy Bouknight was nominated by Lander President Richard Cosentino for an honorary degree of a doctor of humane letters.

“We’re so proud to be 150 years old in February … and Randy has worked for Lander University for one-third of that time,” Cosentino said.

“He’s been here for 50 years and I have to tell you he’s an amazing employee.”

Bouknight worked for years in student affairs and now works as a special gifts officer.

In other business:

The board approved a bachelor of science in middle-level education degree.

Four fee rates were approved by the board. Housing rates, food service rates, course and program fees, and general fee allocations were approved.

A policy on the school’s policy guidelines was approved. An update to the school’s bylaws was also approved.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

