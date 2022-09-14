Student speaks to board

Mia Crankfield, senior political science major with public relations/pre-law minor, left, speaks to the Lander University board of trustees on Tuesday.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Lander University’s president is set to serve through 2029 following a contract extension.

The school’s board of trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday afternoon to extend President Richard Cosentino’s contract through the end of June 2029.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Tags