Lander board extends contract for university president By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Sep 14, 2022

Lander University's president is set to serve through 2029 following a contract extension.The school's board of trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday afternoon to extend President Richard Cosentino's contract through the end of June 2029.The board's vote just extended the contract. There were no changes made to Cosentino's pay or benefits.During the meeting, the board also approved three policies: social media, use of the university seal, and sexual harassment and sexual violence.The first two policies are new and dictate how the university's official seal should be used, as well as how university social media accounts should be created and maintained.The sexual harassment and violence policy was revised. Definitions for domestic violence, economic abuse and technological abuse were added or updated.The change also adds "sharing photographing, videoing, or audio taping of sexual activity without consent" to the definition of sexual exploitation. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.