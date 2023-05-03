The Lander University board of trustees voted Tuesday to increase rates for housing, food services and graduation, citing inflation and upgrades.
Student housing costs will increase 3.46% in 2023-24.
Board member Don Lloyd said the increase is to offset inflationary factors and adjust for upgraded amenities. He said residence halls will receive WiFi updates and interior improvements including flooring, bathroom fixtures and furniture.
The second rate increase is to food service costs, which he said was also partially to offset inflation. The university’s meal plans will be restructured, he said.
The two-meal plans will be $2,550 and will now allow students to use their meal swipes at retail providers on campus, such as Chick-fil-A.
Lloyd said this accomplishes two things. First, it provides more student satisfaction by giving them more options. It also helps with capacity challenges to the dining room, he said.
The third change will be to course, program and other fees. The increase to the graduation fee is because the cost of regalia has gone up, Lloyd said.
As part of its four-year policy review cycle, the board approved four policies related to trustee, president, faculty and staff emeritus/emerita status.
The board also elected officers. The nominating committee nominated the current three officers to stay in their roles. They are Don Scott as chairperson, Lloyd as vice chairperson and Peggy Makins as secretary.
