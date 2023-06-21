Cloudy with showers. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 3:32 am
The Lander University board of trustees met on Tuesday morning. Most board members participated virtually.
The Lander University board of trustees approved next year’s budget during a brief meeting Tuesday morning.
The budget includes funding from the legislature for a few big-ticket items and provides state-mandated increases.
