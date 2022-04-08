Friends, family, nieces and a nephew of Lander student sculptor and painter Tien Hai Mai explore her installation in the Arts Center special exhibits gallery, titled “The Hoa Mai That I Kept.” With dozens of paper petals and blooms, the children couldn’t resist picking up handfuls and tossing them in the air.
Friends, family, nieces and a nephew of Lander student sculptor and painter Tien Hai Mai explore her installation in the Arts Center special exhibits gallery, titled “The Hoa Mai That I Kept.” With dozens of paper petals and blooms, the children couldn’t resist picking up handfuls and tossing them in the air.
Art installations suspended from ceilings and walls.
Intimate portraits of the human form.
These and more at Thursday night’s second Lander University Art Walk Uptown drew all ages.
Two and three-dimensional work was exhibited at a number of spaces: the Arts Center of Greenwood, Sundance Gallery, Good Times Brewing, Main and Maxwell and Flynn’s on Maxwell, with food trucks along Main Street and live music by Pope and Bert and friends upstairs at Good Times.
Showcasing Lander art and design students, this event gives senior students opportunity to exhibit their work in professional settings and it’s free and open to the public.