A towering sculpture of an imaginary creature.

Art installations suspended from ceilings and walls.

Intimate portraits of the human form.

These and more at Thursday night’s second Lander University Art Walk Uptown drew all ages.

Two and three-dimensional work was exhibited at a number of spaces: the Arts Center of Greenwood, Sundance Gallery, Good Times Brewing, Main and Maxwell and Flynn’s on Maxwell, with food trucks along Main Street and live music by Pope and Bert and friends upstairs at Good Times.

Showcasing Lander art and design students, this event gives senior students opportunity to exhibit their work in professional settings and it’s free and open to the public.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.