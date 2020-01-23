Australia’s recent bushfires garnered international attention, and Lakeview Elementary School Montessori students have taken notice of the devastation.
For Christmas, students began studying Australia and New Zealand as a part of Montessori’s Christmas Around the World.
Lakeview Lower Elementary Montessori teachers Cheryl Washington and Lisa Goff discussed the bushfires with their classes. The classes decided to do something to help Australia.
Some students suggested asking their parents for money to donate, but Goff and Washington stopped that idea and instead encouraged them to raise the money themselves.
Washington thought a bake sale would be a good way to raise the money and teach students about measuring, money standards and being culturally empathetic.
“They were all in,” Goff said.
First-graders made Rice Krispies Treats, second-graders baked brownies and third-graders made cookies. Fourth and fifth-graders will manage money and sell the goods to students today and Friday.
The goods were baked in a nut-free environment and participating teachers made all the kids wear plastic gloves.
“The Montessori fashion is to take things from beginning to end so they’re going to make it, they’re going to separate it up, bag it and the fourth and fifth grade are going to sell it,” Goff said.
The goods will cost the students either 25 or 50 cents, depending on the treat, and all proceeds will be split between the Red Cross and an animal reserve in Australia.
Students initially wanted to donate money to the Australian Koala Foundation, but the nonprofit had already surpassed its $25,000 goal.
“We think more culturally empathetic kids are raised this way, where they can have a voice and help out,” Washington said.