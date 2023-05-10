More than $40 million in federal and state funds are flowing into the Lakelands to help bolster water and sewer infrastructure.
The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority is rolling out grants from the $1.4 billion allocated to it by the state Legislature from its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. These dollars are geared toward improving water, sewer and storm water infrastructure.
Among these grants are $10 million each going to the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, Greenwood Metropolitan District and Laurens Commission of Public Works.
“It’ll help stretch our dollars,” said Greenwood CPW Water Director Danny Ware. “For the last several years we’ve been replacing as much of the old galvanized lines as possible.”
Greenwood CPW officials applied for these grant funds in September, seeking money to replace older cast iron and galvanized steel water lines. Ware said many of the lines they’re setting out to replace are from the 1920s and ‘30s. They’ll focus on six- and eight-inch cast iron lines, and two-inch galvanized lines — mostly found within Greenwood’s city limits.
“Some of these have been in the ground for about 100 years, and they’ve served the community well, but they’re showing signs of aging,” he said.
The other $10 million grants are aimed at similar water system improvements in Greenwood and Laurens counties.
“It’s kind of a rare opportunity to get that much of an infusion into our system,” said Greenwood Metro Regulatory Relations Director Tony Williamson.
Metro will put those dollars into upgrading the Coronaca Creek trunk line. Once it’s upgraded, the currently 36-inch diameter clay line installed in the 1960s will be replaced with a 60-inch line that’s one of the largest in Metro’s system.
Other projects for Metro include replacing ultra-violet treatment lights at the two water treatment plants and rehabilitating sewer collection lines in the Pinehurst area.
“It’s projects that we’ve had and been working on since before we applied for those grant funds,” Williamson said.
The city of Clinton is getting $4.75 million to rehabilitate the Miller’s Fork Basin sewer system. Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission has $7.9 million to improve water systems near Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.
The towns of Ninety Six and Ware Shoals are getting grants to help fund viability studies. Ninety Six CPW received $930,500 while Ware Shoals got $600,000.
Both towns are spending their funds on consolidating records of their water and sewer systems to put them on digital GIS maps. It will also include CCTV inspections of their wastewater systems, manhole and line inspections and assessment of the assets these utilities own.
A critical evaluation of the value and condition of the utilities’ equipment will make it easier to make a plan for replacing and maintaining parts of it.
“We’ll have a much more concise set of digital drawings,” said John Lake, owner of L&L Environmental, which manages Ware Shoals’ water systems. “So much of our infrastructure was put in piecemeal as time went along, and when it comes time to replace lines, we don’t really understand the big picture.”
