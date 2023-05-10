CPW
INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

More than $40 million in federal and state funds are flowing into the Lakelands to help bolster water and sewer infrastructure.

The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority is rolling out grants from the $1.4 billion allocated to it by the state Legislature from its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. These dollars are geared toward improving water, sewer and storm water infrastructure.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.