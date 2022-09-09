Phones have been ringing off the hook.
At the Greenwood County Veterans Center, the three paid staffers took more than 700 phone calls in a recent month. Veterans Services Officer Rosalind Burke wasn’t sure what prompted this surge, but shifts within veterans’ services in South Carolina seem to have made it harder to connect veterans with their duly earned benefits.
Veterans services officers serve as guides for veterans and their surviving relatives. VSOs help them navigate the tangled administrative bureaucracies for their medical benefits, pensions, disability pay, housing and employment benefits, among others.
About three months ago, the Greenwood veterans affairs office suddenly noticed it had a new responsibility. They were getting documents from the DMV and state Department of Revenue. Military license plates that used to be issued at the DMV were now the purview of veterans affairs.
Burke said veterans who had renewed their specialty plates at the DMV for years were told to report to veterans affairs for help. It took hours on the phone with state tax officials to learn that the forms used to apply for military plates had changed, as had elements of the process to get them.
South Carolina has been moving toward organizing its separate county veterans services office through a centralized state Department of Veterans Affairs created by a bill in 2019. Part of this push has been to move online. The office is pushing digital platforms for county VAs to file their reports and paperwork, and another platform for veterans to access their benefits online.
The problem? Many veterans aren’t tech savvy enough to navigate these systems, let alone the ones without access to a computer or the internet, Burke said.
“I’m proud that the state office is trying to do something with this, but we’re here focused on compensation, pensions, health benefits, education benefits, burial, and now I would say property taxes,” she said. “The VA is changing, and has a lot of great ideas for veterans, but not all of the offices can do it all.”
Burke and her two other veteran benefits representatives, Christy Stroud and Kelly Burton, handle more than 1,500 “unique” veterans — a term used in veterans services to refer to people with some form of disability or chronic illness attributed to their service.
That number doesn’t count the more than 7,000 case files of veterans and widows Burke has in her office. Many of the veterans who come to Greenwood for services come from outside the county, Burke said. In total, they manage more than $53 million in compensation, pension and health benefits annually, counting only the veterans who live within Greenwood County.
Despite the mountain of work the three Greenwood staffers take on, Burke said there’s little in the way of communication between the federal, state and county veterans affairs staff. There isn’t yet a uniform training and standard operating procedure for people providing these services, she said, and that leaves many in the dark.
It’s essential work Burke doesn’t mind doing; she wants to do everything and anything to help local veterans, even hourlong conversations with tax officials. The state has been making a respectable effort to streamline these services, but she said without better funding to hire more staff, they’ll continue being spread too thin.
“Every veteran is different, and every veteran needs to be treated differently,” Burke said. “Until we get a training team and an SOP (standard operating procedure) for the counties, we’ll always have things we don’t understand or know. We’ll need an inspection team to make sure SOP is being followed.”
Communication is the key for Donald Moss, VSO in McCormick County. Moss works part time with secretary Dorothy Rivers to provide services for the about 1,000 veterans in McCormick County, and the others who come to him from outside the area.
“We’re here for them, that’s our main reason for being here,” he said. “If we don’t have the answers ourselves, we need to have access to someone within that system — whether it’s health care, the VA or the state — who can get those answers.”
A veteran trying to make a claim for travel pay has to first get someone on the phone who can help them. Moss said that’s frequently a problem for him, someone who is paid to navigate this system on behalf of veterans.
Sometimes, vets just get frustrated and quit. They’d rather turn tail than deal with the hassle.
“I try to encourage them when that happens that we’re going to get through this together. I’m going to help you through it,” Moss said.
An MP drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972, Moss has spent 15 years working in veterans services. As a part-time VSO in a rural county, he makes $18,000 a year. Pay varies by county for this position, and while Moss said he thinks he and others in his line of work are underpaid, it’s a job he’d do for less because of who he serves.
“When people ask ‘Who do you work for,’ I say, well, that’s an interesting question,” Moss said with a laugh. “I see us as working for the veterans.”
While that might be who Moss works for, it’s not who employs him. VSOs are hired by the legislative delegation and paid by their respective county government. State VA Secretary William Grimsley himself holds firing power over these jobs.
Moss stressed feeling under-budgeted as well and said he’d like to see the state take on a bigger commitment to its veterans. McCormick County provides for the vast majority of Moss’ budget, he said, yet the state has oversight and can pass laws affecting the VA’s services. Still, Moss is not considered a state employee.
“It seems complicated, and it is. That’s not just the health care system, that’s all VA systems,” Moss said.
Burke went to the Greenwood County legislative delegation’s Aug. 29 meeting and laid out some of her concerns to the state legislators. State Sen. Billy Garrett said he’d look into it and asked Burke to get him hard numbers documenting the total cost of the benefits the Greenwood office offers, and what it might cost to staff the office better.
State Rep. John McCravy, who was unable to attend that meeting, said he wants to see local veterans affairs offices supported as needed. He said he’d look into what needs to be done to ensure local VSOs are equipped to handle the task at hand. He said one of the reasons the legislation pushed for a state veterans affairs office was to create standard operating procedures.
“I have complete confidence in Rosalind Burke,” he said. “The veterans tell me that she and her predecessor, Carey Bolt, do excellent work for them.”