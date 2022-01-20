All eyes are on the weather forecast after last weekend’s storm knocked out power for thousands across the Lakelands, but energy and emergency officials are warming up to the idea of a little snow this weekend.
The National Weather Service is predicting freezing rain, ice and snow across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia from Thursday night to Saturday morning. Friday evening and night have the best chance for snow and possible ice build-up, and the forecast calls for about 1.5 inches of snow.
This past weekend’s winter storm built a layer of ice on tree branches and power lines. Combined with wind gusts of up to 30 mph, that caused downed trees and power lines.
“We had crews coming in from our Duke Energy operations in the Midwest, some Duke Energy teams in from Florida,” said Ryan Mosier, Duke representative. “We saw what we expected, we saw snow, we saw sleet, we saw freezing rain and wind.”
The damage that causes can be time-consuming to repair, but Mosier said Duke had about 11,000 utility workers at the ready throughout the Carolinas ahead of the storm.
“Mutual assistance is really the hallmark of utility work in the United States,” he said.
Jeff Meredith, Greenwood CPW manager, said his crews were in constant contact with county and state emergency officials. They checked supplies needed to restore downed lines, sharpened chainsaws to clear trees from roadways and got ready for the storm. By Monday evening, CPW and Duke had the majority of customers’ power restored.
“This storm that’s coming, or has the potential to come, isn’t as serious as that last one,” Meredith said.
Incoming Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish was on a conference call with the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon and said meteorologists weren’t calling for much of a storm. The weather might bring about a tenth of an inch of ice and a half-inch of snow, as of Wednesday’s forecasts.
“Just like everything else, it has a chance to change,” she said. “We try to keep everybody in the loop and on the same page.”
Parrish said last weekend emergency crews coordinated well to prepare for and respond to the storm. County agencies were meeting virtually the Thursday before the storm, and soon Parrish said they were in touch with local school districts and state emergency officials.
Meredith said CPW was ready to repeat its response efforts if this next storm causes any damage. He thanked customers for their patience and said crews will be out working hard to address any outages as quickly as possible.
Mosier said Duke is preparing for this weekend the same way it prepared for the last. Many of the crews that came in from out of state have stayed to work this weekend’s storm, and officials are restocking and learning what they can do better after the last storm.
“Right now I don’t think the meteorologists’ models have given a really good insight into what to expect and where,” Mosier said. “Folks should be doing what we’re doing: Taking stock of what they have and what they can do to prepare, especially if they lost power last weekend.”