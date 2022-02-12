The state Department of Education and state Technical College System are putting $11.5 million toward expanding education opportunities for South Carolinians.
The collaboration will send $1.6 million to Piedmont Technical College to strengthen its relationship with school districts for dual-enrollment and advising.
“Piedmont Technical College will use these funds to partner with school districts in its seven-county service area to provide a coordinated approach to career planning and advisement, with the ultimate goals of: advancing equity in Career and Technical Education (CTE) and postsecondary pathway participation; providing access to high-quality information and guidance related to opportunities to succeed in college and careers; and making CTE and technical dual enrollment pathways more available to underserved populations through quality advising, career exploration, and a strengthened system of wraparound student services embedded in the partnering schools,” says a statement from Josh Black, vice president for student affairs and communications at Piedmont Tech.
The funding to Piedmont Tech is over three years and is one of five pots of money going to technical colleges in the state to boost dual enrollment programs.
Of the $11.5 million, $3.5 million will go toward an initiative called GED by 23, which will recruit people who didn’t finish high school into adult education programs and then help them, at no cost, join a career pathway through the technical college system, complete a GED or high school diploma as well as occupational skill training, and complete employability skills training.
“Whether you are a current student looking ahead to a future career or a parent or community member who needs high skilled training for the available jobs in our economy, this partnership will provide you with the tools and tuition free resources to be prepared,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a news release. “The roadblocks to learning that have been caused by COVID-19 can be overcome and this partnership is one of the many ways we can ensure our state’s workforce and student success is bright.”
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund.