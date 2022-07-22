Notebook? Check. Backpack? Check. First day of school outfit? Check.
Students in Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 and McCormick County School District walked into school all smiles and ready to learn as they kicked off another school year on Thursday.
For some students, getting back into the swing of things proved to be a challenge.
“Why are you yawning already,” Ninety Six Elementary Principal Charlene Louden asked a student as he was being dropped off.
Louden, like most principals and teachers, was excited to see her new and returning students. As parents dropped off their kids, Louden greeted them with hugs and high fives, occasionally asking students, “Are you ready to go back to school?”
In typical kid fashion, one returning Ninety Six Elementary student said, “Not really.”
The first day can also be tough for the parents — some are dropping off kids for the first time while others are getting used to the early mornings of making sure their kids get to school on time.
One student who came through the line told Louden, “We missed the bus, but it’s all right.”
When Ware Shoals Primary School Principal Jason Morrison asked a first grade classroom who was excited for the first day of school, one student decidedly gave the answer.
“All of us,” the student yelled.
Morrison said he feels great about the first day of school.
“I’m always excited, you know, it’s a new beginning, a new chance to do great things. I always say that every great journey starts with one step and today’s the first step, so we’re excited for it.”
He said the number one priority for the first day and the entire year is safety – making sure kids get to school safe and get home safe.
The school’s theme is “Under Construction,” since the primary school is the building the foundation for graduation, he said. “Destination Graduation” is Greenwood School District 50’s theme for the year.
“We’re the building blocks to get kids ready for the rest of their journey,” Morrison said.
At Ninety Six Primary School, Principal Kelly Weeks’ students were kicking off the first day of school with some breakfast and educational television.
Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Byrd, in her fourth year with Ninety Six, has been teaching for 23 years and is excited to see her new group of kids.
“It’s always an exciting time. The kids are always excited about starting kindergarten — the first year of school experiences. For some, they had K-4 so they know what they’re coming back to. For others, it’s their first school experience and their all excited to be here and we’re all excited to have them,” she said.
For a veteran teacher like Byrd, she said she’s learned that kindergarten is one of the best grades because it allows them to see the growth of students.
“They learn so much and we see them change and grow so much from the beginning of the school year to the end of the school year. So we’re full of excitement and happiness. There were no tears today so that’s always exciting. Everybody’s doing a great job,” she said.
The new school year also means saying goodbye to last year’s faces and welcoming new ones.
“It’s always a good feeling to see the ones that move on and are excited to move on to first grade. For me, getting the brand new kids is just a fresh beginning with a new start, learning new kids and families, and getting a chance to work with them, forming relationships and teaching the kids what they need to know,” Byrd said.
In Greenwood, fifth graders at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School were excited for their final year of elementary school.
Henry McMillan said he was most excited to return to school to see his friends he hasn’t seen much over the summer and was mostly looking forward to learning science.
Maddox Rhodes said he was excited and nervous for the first day, but most excited to see his teacher and friends.
“And like Henry said, learn some new stuff,” he said.
The fifth graders will also be changing classes every day, which is something they are looking forward to. Emma Goldman said the best thing about being a fifth grader is the challenge it provides. Science is also the best subject for Rosa Rodriguez, who was excited to do experiments this year.
At the middle school level, Westview Middle School’s new principal Eric Syswerda said the first day had gone well.
“We’ve been very thankful that it’s been smooth,” he said.
It’s Syswerda’s 27th year in education and he has been in a variety of learning environments. He said there’s something special about the middle school age group.
“Looking forward to see them mature and grow, just part of the middle school process,” he said.
He’s got a bit of a wait to reach his favorite part of the school year.
“Mine would be the end, and it’s not because it’s done, because for us, it’s never done, you just roll right into the next one to start to prepare,” he said.
“But to be able to see the growth, physically and on paper with how much we have grown in classrooms, that’s very rewarding.”
It’s neat at the end, he said, to see where you started and where you end up.
As the school year got started up, Westview teacher Aimee Sanders, who teaches special education, said she was “ecstatic.”
It’s been a smooth transition, she said, and the students are pumped about learning.
“The kids are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, and teachers are just ready to come back and get started,” she said.
Her class had gotten the procedures out of the way by mid-morning and were preparing to start on math.
“We’re ready to roll,” she said.
In Sherry Watson’s Pre-AP English class at Ninety Six High School, Watson wasted no time with her students.
“Did you do your summer reading project,” she asked her students.
After collecting projects and asking how their summers were, Watson partnered her students up to work on their first assignment of the year, occasionally stopping to help students who were stumped on a question.