Harvard University provided a five-day notice to students on Tuesday to evacuate dorms in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on campus. The Ivy League institution will conduct virtual classes for undergraduate and graduate students in place of on-campus classes.
Schools in the Lakelands are not evacuating students, but they are taking preemptive measures in case COVID-19 — which the World Health Organization has classified as a pandemic — spreads closer to home.
District 50 schoolsGreenwood County School District 50 said in a release it is taking a “proactive approach in dealing with the coronavirus disease.” The district has gathered information about the infectious virus and is following guidelines provided by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While Greenwood County having no known active cases of the coronavirus, the district has provided the latest CDC and DHEC protocols and procedures to school administrators and nurses.
“District 50 is taking all precautionary measures to protect the health and well-being of all our students and employees,” the release said.
Ware Shoals schoolsGreenwood County School District 51 posted information and helpful links about COVID-19 on their website and Facebook page, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
The state Department of Education is sending regular updates to the district, and Sprouse said she and her administration are “staying informed via the CDC and DHEC updates.”
The district is exploring eLearning options using its Schoology platform and 1:1 devices if the need arises.
“We are emphasizing hygiene and the usual precautions for prevention of spreading germs, as called for in guidance from DHEC and CDC,” Sprouse said.
Ninety Six schoolsGreenwood County School District 52 is following DHEC’s and the state board of education’s advice, Superintendent Rex Ward said.
The district is providing all information that DHEC is “pushing out.” The district ordered additional wipes and sprays to kill germs, disinfected buses and a keeping a close eye of updates.
The conversation of teaching students from home arose Monday. Virtual learning makes sense to Ward considering “all the kids have Chromebooks.”
Figuring out how to do lesson plans, which would change if students had to work from home, is a challenge that arises if virtual learning is implemented. Ward added that younger students would use blended learning, so they’ll work with a mix of packets and technology.
Abbeville County schoolsAbbeville County School District has provided guidance to students, parents and stakeholders via social media, email and the district’s website on precautionary measures to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19, Superintendent Julie Fowler said.
“We are encouraging everyone to stay calm and keep checking the District’s website for updates,” she added.
Fowler and the district are stressing the importance of preventive measures by communicating with parents and guardians about “what can be done at home to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19.”
Some precautionary measures the district has communicated to parents, students and stakeholders include washing hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding frequent touching of the eyes, nose and mouth, covering the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and keeping children who are ill at home.
“ACSD’s dedicated custodial staff will continue to keep our schools clean and sanitized while paying close attention to COVID-19 specifications,” Fowler said. “Our school nurses and faculty members will continue to emphasize good hygiene practices among our students.”
The district has a plan in place — in the event schools or the District closes at any point in time — to continue providing instruction in the form of a hybrid model. Students would be instructed by using a combination of online and paper/pencil assignments. Administrators are also considering whether to postpone any field trips or high-attendance athletics events.
Fowler has asked stakeholders to check the district’s website and social media accounts to “stay abreast of district news.”
“We will make every effort to keep our stakeholders informed of updates concerning the coronavirus,” she said. “We appreciate the help and support of everyone as we work to keep our students, staff and community healthy.”
Cambridge AcademyLori Anne Tunstall Hagood, head of school at Cambridge Academy, said the school has been proactive in relaying CDC and DHEC information to teachers regarding COVID-19 and the importance of proper handwashing to prevent the spread of germs.
“We’ve put up posters in the bathrooms to remind everyone of proper technique for washing hands,” Hagood said. “Teachers have been going over it with their students. Because we have such a wide age range of students (18 months to seniors in high school) the presentation of the information has been age-specific.
“For example, a K-4 teacher has been demonstrating proper washing technique by having small groups of students put glitter on their hands and then trying different methods to ‘remove the glitter germs.’ They try rubbing, hand sanitizer and then warm water and soap. The warm water and soap removes more. They are also singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song for 20 seconds.”
Older students are learning about science experiments that reveal germs on slices of bread and having class discussions about bacteria and viruses, Hagood said.
Hagood said a local physician is also scheduled to talk with middle schoolers about proper hygiene and Piedmont Technical College nursing students doing clinical rotations at the school are also aiding in various hygiene reminders.
Hagood is a proponent of distant learning if the situation calls for it.
Palmetto Christian AcademyMelissa Mack, Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood administrative assistant, said the private school is going day-by-day and that things are “pretty fluid right now with everybody.”
The academy encouraged kids to wash their hands, disinfected everything with wipes and continues to monitor illnesses among students and faculty carefully, said Meredith Pitts, Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood’s director of communications.
The South Carolina Independent School Association frequently sends updates to the academy from the CDC.
The academy closely follows District 50’s policies on many things, and while it could follow the district on its closing policies amid the virus scare, Mack said this an “individualized thing.”
Teaching students from home is within the realms of possibility for the academy because teachers’ lesson plans are accessible on the school’s RenWeb student information system, Mack said. Homework assignments for students would be on RenWeb as well.
Mack noted that DHEC would contact them if there was a need to close the school, or if there were active cases in the county.
Greenwood Christian SchoolAngel McAllister, head of Greenwood Christian School’s development and marketing office, said the private school is in “precautionary preparedness mode.”
Chris Jones, head of school, receives updates from the CDC, DHEC and the school’s accreditation agency — the Association of Christian Teachers. He communicates daily updates to staff and faculty who use the school’s academic and admission software, RenWeb, to share the information with students’ parents and families.
McAllister said the school isn’t jumping to any conclusions, but they are being cautious because safety comes first. The school is using common practices, but they are overemphasizing them to students, parents, staff and faculty.
McAllister said if the need arises, the school is prepared to go to eLearning days. In the meantime, staff and faculty are reinforcing that students wash and keep their hands to themselves throughout the day.
The school also has an emergency preparedness handbook and committee. The committee includes the on-campus safety coordinator, assistant principal, lead teachers and other administrative personnel, McAllister said.
McCormick County schoolsMcCormick County School District has not taken any added precautions yet, and are using normal hygiene and health practices.
DHEC called interim Superintendent Betty Bagley to a health session about the coronavirus Tuesday morning. Piedmont Technical College also called Tuesday morning to offer assistance on what to do amid coronavirus concerns.
Piedmont Technical CollegeJoshua Black, Piedmont Technical College’s vice president of student affairs and communications, offered a statement on what measures PTC is doing to stay ahead of COVID-19.
“PTC is monitoring the COVID-19 virus closely. We are following the South Carolina Department of Administration’s guidance, issued yesterday, and keeping our faculty, staff and students informed,” he said. “We have also set up a web page that we will use to communicate official information about college operations, to share information about staying healthy, and to point to official sources of information about the spread of the virus.”
Erskine CollegeErskine College senior administrators — including President Robert Gustafson — are continuing to work diligently to ensure that their campus is “well prepared” as the coronavirus situation develops.
Senior staff members, along with representatives from their Aramark staff, are working together to monitor and asses information from DHEC and the CDC so that they “will be ready to respond to emerging recommendations and directives.”
Erskine intends on moving forward to finish the spring semester and seeing their seniors graduate. They are prepared to offer classes in an alternative format in the event that they are unable to meet on campus.
The student development team will update students and their families, and faculty and staff members will also receive updates. Messages containing the latest information will be sent out each Monday, with urgent updates being sent immediately.
Lander UniversityMegan Price, assistant vice president of university relations and publications, gave an update to trustees Monday on what Lander University is doing to prevent their students and faculty from contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
The university is monitoring COVID-19 developments and is following CDC and DHEC guidelines and recommendations.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lander’s community, Price said. The university has not made modifications to operations, or planned changes to the academic calendar.
Lander has organized a task force to manage a possible coronavirus outbreak on campus. The task force includes administrators, health care clinicians, emergency management officials and representatives from every division across campus.
During spring break, the task force put fliers and posters around campus to educate students on the virus and offer hygiene tips on how to prevent it. Heightened sanitary operations are being taken, which includes frequent cleaning of common areas and shared spaces in academic, residential, athletic and dining facilities. Hand sanitizer was bought and given to students and faculty.
The university did ask students and employees who traveled over spring break to an area with a CDC level 2 or higher advisory to contact Student Health Services prior to returning to campus. The university’s Student Health Services staff has contacted those individuals to discuss their travel history, assess any associated risks and provide guidance regarding any special screening requirements or recommendations from the CDC and DHEC, Price said.
An online portal was also created to update and educate individuals on the virus. The information within the portal comes from the CDC, DHEC and WHO.
Presbyterian CollegePresbyterian College’s Leadership Team released a message on their website for students, faculty, parents and staff on Feb. 28.
The team emphasized that the college’s “main priority is always the safety of everyone on campus.” The team addresses the threat the coronavirus was to the U.S. two weeks ago, which at the time was considered low, but now over 1,000 cases have been reported in the America.
The team maintains that college officials are in constant communication with local health providers and DHEC. There is a protocol in place to treat anyone who may be affected by the coronavirus, the team said.
The college would implement an action plan if there are any suspected, or confirmed, cases of the coronavirus on campus or in the local community.
The team outlined CDC founded signs and symptoms, and recommended things not to do, concerning the virus.