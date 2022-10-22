The state released this year’s school report cards this week, showing how schools and their districts performed on a slate of measurements.
From standardized testing scores to graduation rates to school ratings, Lakelands schools in some cases grew since 2019, but some slipped.
Still, district officials are positive about the gains that were made.
Comparisons in this story are made to 2019 figures. Because of adjustments made during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some data is missing in 2020 and 2021.
The report cards for all districts and schools are at screportcards.com.
Greenwood County School District 50
District 50 is no longer just average or below average. This year’s results showed a jump in ratings for nine of the district’s schools, with five reaching an excellent or good rating. None of the schools reached those ratings in 2019.
Mathews Elementary is excellent.
Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary, Mathews Elementary and Merrywood Elementary were all rated excellent, the highest rating possible.
Hodges Elementary and Westview Middle rated good.
The only school that did not increase in rating or stay the same was Pinecrest Elementary, which fell from average to below average.
“We’re not where we want to be, but we’re a whole lot better than what we have been,” Superintendent Steve Glenn told the district’s board of trustees on Monday.
He said of the growth in school ratings: “it’s happening in the classrooms.”
“It’s just a huge win for District 50,” he said later.
“So that’s a testament to our, our students and our teachers and the hard work principals and everybody’s put in to get where we’re at.”
The district did see growth in the number of students who met or exceeded grade-level expectations on the SC Ready language arts standardized test in 2022 compared to 2019, but saw a lower percentage of students meet or exceed expectations on the math portion.
On end-of-course exams in English and algebra, the district grew in percentage of students who made a C or higher from 2019 to 2022, but had a lower percentage of students who made a C or higher in algebra.
The district’s on-time graduation rate, which measures the percentage of students who graduated in four years, was 82.3%, just below the state percentage and below the 2019 number of 84%.
Brad Nickles, assistant superintendent of instruction, said that “turning the ship around” takes time.
“And we’re finally getting to the phase of acceleration now. Now we can start picking up speed and start moving. And we’re really excited about that,” he said.
Glenn said the goal of the district is to get every school to the good or excellent rating.
“Every child deserves that,” Nickles said.
Greenwood County School District 51
Schools in Ware Shoals saw growth in their ratings, too.
Ware Shoals Primary grew from below average to average, and Ware Shoals Middle grew from good to excellent. Ware Shoals High maintained its average rating.
“The first thing is we’re, we’re pleased to have every school in the district performing at or, in some cases, way above the state’s expectations,” said Daniel Crockett, the district’s chief academic officer.
“So we’re really pleased with that. The report card’s suggesting that our district is doing well at graduating students, but more importantly, having them ready for their choice of college or career.”
The credit, he said, goes to students and the hard work of their teachers.
Crockett pointed out “tremendous growth” in SC Ready results. The district is below where it was in 2019 for SC Ready and end-of-course, but grew from the 2021 numbers.
The district also fell in end-of-course percentages from 2019 to 2022.
“We always recognize there’s opportunities to improve, and our professional development efforts are going to be focusing in on the high school and in differentiating instruction, and making sure the needs of every kid are met,” he said.
The district has also implemented a high school 101 class to help with skills for high school. Crockett said there is a climate of high achievement developing in high school.
The district’s graduation rate is up to 84.7% above the state percentage and more than three percentage points above the 2019 number.
Greenwood County School District 52
One Ninety Six school saw a two-level jump in ratings from 2019.
Ninety Six Elementary and Ninety Six High maintained their average and good ratings, respectively, but Edgewood Middle School went from below average in 2019 to good in 2022.
Paul Spadaro, assistant superintendent of instruction, called the rating “pretty extraordinary, when you look at the calculations.”
The district is above where it was in 2019 on SC Ready language arts and math scores, as well as on the end-of-course English test, and surpassed the state number in those categories. It did fall below 2109 scores in the end-of-course algebra scores.
The one-time graduation rate increased to 90.4%, which is above the state average.
Spadaro said the district has hired a reading coach and reading interventionist at the elementary level, and has hired a secondary math interventionist for high school and middle school.
Superintendent Beth Taylor said the report card gives the district a chance to reflect on how they’re doing.
“It’s amazing what the teachers are doing in the classroom,” she said.
“They are very competitive. And I think that’s the exciting piece that they’re working for every child to make sure they’re successful.”
The report card gives the chance to have conversations, she said, and the opportunity to reflect on the positives, but also determine what next steps are.
McCormick County School District
McCormick County School District saw increases in two of its three school ratings.
McCormick Elementary School rose from unsatisfactory to below average.
“While we know that we still have lots to improve on, we’re celebrating the fact that we’re not in the unsatisfactory category anymore at the elementary school,” Superintendent Jaime Hembree said.
She pointed out that McCormick Middle School is also below average, but only one point away from the average rating, where it was in 2019.
McCormick High School rose from below average to average.
“We know that best is yet to come in McCormick County School District and we’re excited to hopefully even see some good ratings next year, schools moving to the good category,” Hembree said.
The district fell below the state percentage for SC Ready and end-of-course tests and below its 2019 results.
Hembree said the district this year has hired math interventionists at all three schools.
“We are moving in the right direction, the structures are in place, we’ve just got to have some time to continue and see the fruits of our labor,” Hembree said.
“But we do feel confident we’re headed in the right direction.”
The district soared past the state when it comes to on-time graduation. The district is at 93.3%, almost 10 points ahead of the state and 15 points above where McCormick was in 2019.
Abbeville County School District
Abbeville County School District’s scores are ahead of the state for SC Ready and end-of-course English and math, but are below where they were in 2019.
The district also saw growth in many of its school ratings.
Cherokee Trail Elementary, Diamond Hill Elementary and Dixie High School all rated excellent. Diamond Hill jumped three levels from below average in 2019.
Two schools, Wright Middle and Abbeville High fell from excellent to average. John C. Calhoun Elementary fell from good to average.
The district’s on-time graduation rate is up to 85.4%, above the state average and above where it was in 2019.
Abbeville County School District board of trustees chairman Brad Evans said he is excited about the results, and that it lets them know what areas they need to improve in. He said Superintendent Mason Gary already has a plan of action.
Skip Hopkins, director of student services, said the district is pleased with the results.
“We’re very pleased with the results,” he said.
“We came out of the pandemic better than we thought and that’s a tribute to the great job of our school leaders, our teachers, our students and our parents. It’s a communitywide effort in Abbeville County School District.”
He said there are a lot of conversations based on data and personalizing instruction.
“We celebrate our successes and we look at areas where we can improve and we try to attack those areas with research-based plans to turn our weaknesses into strengths.”