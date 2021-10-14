COVID-19 case numbers — including in local schools — are decreasing.
There were more positive cases in schools for the week of Oct. 4-8 than the week before, but more than 3,500 fewer students and staff members were quarantined, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
For the week of Oct. 4-18, there were 2,962 isolations and 18,302 quarantines in South Carolina schools.
Below are the most recent numbers released by each school district.
Greenwood and McCormick county schools returned to school Monday after a two-week intersession.
Greenwood County School District 52 said it will not release new numbers until Oct. 18.
Private school numbers are from DHEC.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Oct. 13
Early Childhood and Montessori: one in isolation, three quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: two in isolation, six quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: two in isolation, six quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: five in isolation, seven quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: one in isolation, three quarantined.
Rice Elementary: zero in isolation, five quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: zero in isolation, five quarantined.
Mays Elementary: two in isolation, two quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined.
Brewer Middle: three in isolation, four quarantined.
Northside Middle: two in isolation, four quarantined.
Westview Middle: one in isolation, eight quarantined.
Emerald High: five in isolation, six quarantined.
Greenwood High: seven in isolation, four quarantined.
Other district services: two in isolation, two quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, Oct. 11-13
Ware Shoals High: three positive students, three quarantined students.
Ware Shoals Middle: five students quarantined.
Ware Shoals Primary: three positive students, six quarantined students, one pos-itive staff member.
Abbeville County School District, as of Oct. 6
Long Cane Primary: three students quarantined.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: three students positive, five students quarantined, one staff member positive.
Westwood Elementary: three students quarantined.
Cherokee Trail Elementary: two students positive, nine students quarantined, two staff members quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: no positives or quarantines.
Wright Middle School: four students quarantined.
Abbeville High School: one student quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined.
Dixie High School: two students positive, three students quarantined.
McCormick County School District, as of Oct. 11
McCormick Elementary School: one positive student.
McCormick Middle School: two positive students, one student quarantined.
McCormick High School: no positives or quarantines.
Private schools
Cambridge Academy had zero cases or quarantines for the week of Oct. 4-8.
Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood had between one and four staff members quarantined for the week of Oct. 4-8.