School districts in Abbeville, Greenwood, McCormick and Ware Shoals will receive funding for personal protective equipment requests made for the school year.
Gov. Henry McMaster — surrounded by local legislative leaders and educators — announced Monday at Wateree Elementary School in Kershaw County that $10 million will be allocated among 70 school districts in the state, with 25 districts having requested plexiglass desk shields as well.
“It’s absolutely critical that our students, teachers, administrators and other school employees are provided the resources they need to operate our schools in the safest possible way,” McMaster said. “We’re proud to be in Kershaw today to celebrate this important investment.”
Greenwood County School District 52 is notably absent from the list of districts that requested personal protective equipment. Superintendent Rex Ward said the state sent out an initial survey inquiring about how much personal protective equipment districts would need for the school year, but they would have to pay for it. He and the district decided to go ahead and purchase the equipment over concerns of delivery time.
“I didn’t know when they were going to come in,” Ward said.
The state sent out two more surveys, which Ward didn’t fill out because the district had already ordered the equipment it needed to ensure it would be in Ninety Six by the beginning of school. Then, on Monday, McMaster announced the state would pay for all the equipment that each school district requested in those surveys.
“If I knew they were going to pick up the tab and could get the equipment here on time, then I would have let them,” Ward said. “That isn’t what we were told.”
Ward doubts the state will reimburse the district for the equipment the administration already purchased.