How do school districts spend your tax dollars?
What will the school board discuss tomorrow?
Did your child’s elementary school make the grade?
You should be able to find answers to these questions and more with a click of your mouse or a tap on your smartphone. Why? Because that’s the law.
According to the state Department of Education, districts have to account for budgets, district report cards and more on their websites.
The Index-Journal reviewed websites for districts across the Lakelands and found they contained most of the required information.
Paul Spadaro, assistant superintendent with Greenwood County School District 52, said parents have given positive feedback about its website.
Johnathan Graves, director of communication for Greenwood County School District 50, said the district checks website compliance annually, and sometimes quarterly.
“There’s a form users can fill out on the website that will let users comment on corrections or adjustments if they are needed,” Graves said.
The district recently updated its website, which Graves said made it more user friendly.
Website requirementsSouth Carolina school transparency laws mandate districts post agendas and dates for upcoming meetings, and minutes from past meetings. The entities must also provide access to a number of financial information, such as detailing expenditures of more than $100 and the prior year’s administrative spending.
Other website requirements include linking to the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry, providing district report cards, current policy and administrative rule manuals, and the title and publisher of all health education materials that are approved, adopted or used.
Some requirements, such as linking to the Sex Offender Registry, were universally met within the Lakelands.
There is also a requirement specific to governor’s schools: each must list a schedule of fees. The Governor’s School of Agriculture at John de la Howe does so under the tuition portion of its website. The McCormick County institution has a student meal fee of $2,680 per student for the upcoming year as well as a refundable $100 security deposit fee.
District 50Greenwood County School District 50 lists the dates and times of future meetings under its “Board of Trustees” section, where it also provides minutes and agendas from past meetings. The page also links to video recordings of meetings beginning in 2019. The district’s business page links to pages on spending, audits, budgets and administrative costs, with some of the available information dating back to 2010.
District 50’s report card is listed under the “Our District” option on the website’s navigation menu. For the policy manual, choose “Board Policy” under the “Board of Trustees” menu option. Administrative rules are in the searchable document.
Information on the district’s health education materials is accessible from the district’s webpage on instruction. Grade-specific editions of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s “Harcourt Health and Fitness” are used for elementary classes, while courses on teen health from McGraw-Hill School Education are used for middle schoolers and McGraw-Hill’s “Glencoe Health” is used in high school.
Ware ShoalsGreenwood County School District 51’s board, which meets the third Monday of each month, links to meetings and policy under the Board of Education option on its navigation menu. The district includes expenditures and administrative costs under the finance tab, while credit card statements can be found under “Expenditure Report.”
There isn’t a comprehensive health curriculum on Ware Shoal’s website. Daniel Crockett, chief academic officer, said District 51 is working to address this since the Index-Journal brought it to the district’s attention.
Ninety SixDistrict 52 lists dates of upcoming meetings on its district calendar, while agendas and minutes are posted under the “Board of Trustees” menu option. The trustees’ page also links to district policies. District 52 posts its financial reporting on the finance department’s webpage, with documents going back more than a decade.
When the Index-Journal tried to access the district’s report card, it found the link did not work. However, when this was brought to the district’s attention, Spadaro fixed the link.
Health education materials are listed on the district’s instruction page.
Spadaro said he has received positive feedback from parents regarding their website. “Calendars, Facebook messages and sports are located on each school’s individual website.”
Abbeville CountyAbbeville County School District announces upcoming meetings on its homepage and its Facebook page, while it posts its agendas, minutes and policies under the “Board of Trustees” menu option.
Administrative costs reports, budgets and other financial reports are listed under the finance tab. The link to spending transparency information did not work when a reporter first checked the website, but David Myers, district data and communication specialist, fixed the problem after the Index-Journal brought it to the district’s attention.
The Index-Journal could not find a comprehensive health education plan on the district’s website and the district did not respond to the newspaper’s inquiries.
McCormick CountyMcCormick County School District posts its minutes and agendas online, but the dates of Board of Trustees meetings aren’t available on the website. Superintendent Jaime Hembree said the district is working to post dates on its website.
The district’s financial information can be viewed through the “Fiscal Services” menu option, while the section for curriculum and instruction has a page dedicated to health education materials.