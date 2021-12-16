District 50 first day of school 2021 (14).JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Students in Northside Middle School’s Medical Magnet program listen as a teacher calls roll on the first day of school, July 22. 

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Winter break is either already here or approaching for students in the Lakelands.

Below are the most recent numbers released by each local school district for COVID-19 positive students and those who are quarantined because of close contact with positive people.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control did not release COVID-19 data this week, so cumulative information is not available. Abbeville County School District has not updated numbers since Dec. 3, so those numbers are more than a week old.

Greenwood County School District 50, as of Dec. 14

Early Childhood and Montessori: one in isolation, one quarantined.

Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, three quarantined.

Lakeview Elementary: two in isolation, five quarantined.

Merrywood Elementary: seven in isolation, 10 quarantined.

Mathews Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined.

Rice Elementary: one in isolation, nine quarantined.

Pinecrest Elementary: zero in isolation, four quarantined.

Mays Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined.

Woodfields Elementary: three in isolation, three quarantined.

Brewer Middle: zero in isolation, three quarantined.

Northside Middle: zero in isolation, four quarantined.

Westview Middle: two in isolation, 16 quarantined.

Emerald High: six in isolation, six quarantined.

Greenwood High: two in isolation, one quarantined.

Other district services: one in isolation, one quarantined.

Greenwood County School District 51, as of Dec. 10

Ware Shoals Primary: 23 students quarantined.

Ware Shoals Middle: one student positive, six students quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined.

Ware Shoals High: one student quarantined.

One district office staff member is positive.

Greenwood County School District 52, Dec. 6-10

Ninety Six Primary: two student close contacts quarantined.

Ninety Six Elementary: one student close contact quarantined.

Edgewood Middle School: three student close contacts quarantined.

Ninety Six High School: one positive student isolated.

Abbeville County School District, Dec. 3

Long Cane Primary: one staff member positive.

John C. Calhoun Elementary: one student positive, one student quarantined.

Westwood Elementary: one student quarantined.

Cherokee Trail Elementary: one student positive, two students quarantined.

Diamond Hill Elementary: zero positives or quarantines.

Wright Middle School: two students quarantined.

Abbeville High School: one student quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined.

Dixie High School: two students positive.

McCormick County School District, as of Dec. 13

McCormick Elementary School: one student quarantined.

McCormick Middle School: two students quarantined, two positive students.

McCormick High School: zero students positive or quarantined.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Tags

Recommended for you