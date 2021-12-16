Winter break is either already here or approaching for students in the Lakelands.
Below are the most recent numbers released by each local school district for COVID-19 positive students and those who are quarantined because of close contact with positive people.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control did not release COVID-19 data this week, so cumulative information is not available. Abbeville County School District has not updated numbers since Dec. 3, so those numbers are more than a week old.
Greenwood County School District 50, as of Dec. 14
Early Childhood and Montessori: one in isolation, one quarantined.
Hodges Elementary: one in isolation, three quarantined.
Lakeview Elementary: two in isolation, five quarantined.
Merrywood Elementary: seven in isolation, 10 quarantined.
Mathews Elementary: zero in isolation, zero quarantined.
Rice Elementary: one in isolation, nine quarantined.
Pinecrest Elementary: zero in isolation, four quarantined.
Mays Elementary: zero in isolation, three quarantined.
Woodfields Elementary: three in isolation, three quarantined.
Brewer Middle: zero in isolation, three quarantined.
Northside Middle: zero in isolation, four quarantined.
Westview Middle: two in isolation, 16 quarantined.
Emerald High: six in isolation, six quarantined.
Greenwood High: two in isolation, one quarantined.
Other district services: one in isolation, one quarantined.
Greenwood County School District 51, as of Dec. 10
Ware Shoals Primary: 23 students quarantined.
Ware Shoals Middle: one student positive, six students quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined.
Ware Shoals High: one student quarantined.
One district office staff member is positive.
Greenwood County School District 52, Dec. 6-10
Ninety Six Primary: two student close contacts quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary: one student close contact quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School: three student close contacts quarantined.
Ninety Six High School: one positive student isolated.
Abbeville County School District, Dec. 3
Long Cane Primary: one staff member positive.
John C. Calhoun Elementary: one student positive, one student quarantined.
Westwood Elementary: one student quarantined.
Cherokee Trail Elementary: one student positive, two students quarantined.
Diamond Hill Elementary: zero positives or quarantines.
Wright Middle School: two students quarantined.
Abbeville High School: one student quarantined, one staff member positive, one staff member quarantined.
Dixie High School: two students positive.
McCormick County School District, as of Dec. 13
McCormick Elementary School: one student quarantined.
McCormick Middle School: two students quarantined, two positive students.
McCormick High School: zero students positive or quarantined.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.