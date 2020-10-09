Millions of dollars belonging to Lakelands residents sit unclaimed in the state’s financial coffers.
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis wants to get those dollars to their rightful owners, which he says is the best part of his job.
“I find it particularly fun,” Loftis said. “It’s the most fun thing that I do.”
Loftis said this program has been in place for decades, although it was seldom used in the past.
“Previous treasurers didn’t do much with it,” Loftis said.
Loftis said his office travels across the country to find money that belongs to South Carolinians.
“Anybody who has money that does not belong to them, they are supposed to send it to the state after a certain period of time,” Loftis said.
More than $700 million in unclaimed cash is being held by the state treasurer’s office until the rightful owner, person or company, claims it, Loftis said. Last year, Loftis returned more than $31.5 million from more than 61,000 accounts, according to a fact sheet provided by state agency.
Loftis said he traveled to Clarendon County on Monday where he was able to return $29,000 in unclaimed money to a man who lives in a camper in the woods on land that he owns.
“He was cleaning a deer and canning some pickles,” Loftis said.
Loftis said he filled out paperwork with the man and he will receive his check in a matter of days.
He also visited an 80-year-old man who had $23,000 returned to him in what Loftis said he believes was a life insurance policy with interest.
Loftis said some of the money comes from life insurance policies, annuities or something as simple as a utility deposit.
He said the highest single amount of unclaimed cash the state treasurer’s office has returned since he has been in charge of the office was about $900,000.
Greenwood County residents have $5,697,455 in 45,567 accounts in unclaimed cash. Laurens County residents have $4,413,281 in unclaimed cash and Abbeville County residents have $1,124,003 in 11,458 accounts. McCormick and Saluda County residents have just less than $1 million each in unclaimed cash.
One resident of Greenwood County has $125,000 waiting for them at the state treasurer’s office and 40 other county residents have unclaimed money in excess of $10,000.
The treasurer’s office receives this unclaimed money after it has sat dormant for a set period of time. The funds are then sent to the treasurer’s office in the owner’s name and it holds the money until it is claimed.
The process to claim money is relatively straightforward. Loftis maintains a database of the names of South Carolinians and South Carolina businesses with unclaimed cash. All it takes is a simple search of someone’s name on the state treasurer’s website under unclaimed property.
Loftis’s office released a few Lakelands resident’s names who have unclaimed money. Barbara Hardy and Cassandra Lukie of Greenwood each have unclaimed cash at the state treasurer’s office as does Graig A. Stitt of Ninety Six and Sabrina Hart of Hodges. The treasurer’s office is also trying to return money to Kathleen Morton and Wesley B. McKenzie of McCormick as well as John Elmore and Rosalind Hoover of Abbeville.
Loftis said filing a claim is easy and the rightful owner could see a check in a matter of days.