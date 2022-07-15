Hundreds of people showed up to demonstrate outside of the nearly seven-hour meeting in Columbia where state lawmakers began the process of expanding South Carolina’s abortion restrictions.
Greenwood state Rep. John McCravy chairs the judiciary ad hoc committee formed to tackle the question of how to further restrict abortion access statewide. He was an outspoken advocate and sponsor of the bill signed into law last year banning abortions six weeks after conception.
This committee was formed after the state legislature passed a resolution allowing it to return after the end of the 2022 session to discuss abortion law, pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case. The court’s ruling in Dobbs overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling, which for nearly half a century protected the right to abortion access.
“The purpose of these hearings is to begin the process of drafting South Carolina legislation concerning the protection of the unborn,” McCravy said at the start of the July 7 committee meeting.
That first meeting featured dozens of speakers who voiced their opinions on what the legislature should do now that legislating abortion access is a state matter. Courtney Milbank, an attorney with the Bopp Law Firm in Indiana, was the first speaker — an invited guest, McCravy said.
Milbank took a strong stance on enforcing abortion bans, suggesting laws similar to the 1970 racketeering laws passed to break up organized crime, including mafias. She suggested barring the use of telehealth options for people to speak with abortion providers in other states, as well as making it illegal to assist minors to cross state lines to obtain an abortion in a state where the services are legally provided.
“South Carolina could have the best and strongest pro-life laws, but without the ability to enforce them, you will still have abortion on demand in this state. So we recommend an effective enforcement regime,” she said. “We cannot only rely on traditional criminal enforcement. Instead, we suggest that you also include licensing penalties, civil remedies and criminal enforcement by state officials.”
While many guests spoke during the meeting and hundreds demonstrated outside, a handful of Lakelands residents were among those who gave their opinions.
Two ministers spoke. One gave personal testimony, while the other drew on a history of racial tension surrounding abortion services.
Craig Scott, pastor at Beulah Baptist Church in Abbeville, said he was born with spina bifida, a birth defect affecting the spine’s development. His parents told him doctors said it was unlikely he’d survive, and if he did he’d be a “financial burden.” They were counseled to do as little as possible for him, and to try to have another baby after he died.
He went on to live a fulfilling life, getting a bachelor’s degree from Lander University, a master’s at a seminary school and becoming his church’s pastor.
“This child who was never meant to be able to do anything on his own has graduated from 12 years of public school,” he said. “What if raising this child is part of the reason a marriage is still going strong after 50 years? What if this child exceeds every expectation of what the doctors expected this child to be able to accomplish?”
Restoration Worship Center pastor Tony Foster called on the racist beliefs of the founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger. Planned Parenthood has acknowledged Sanger believed in eugenics — the theory that breeding for certain traits could improve society — and the group has denounced her beliefs and practices, which harmed generations of people of color.
“Abortion started out as a racist motive, and it has destroyed many Black people,” Foster said.
One woman was inspired by the legislature’s mission to ban abortion to speak out about how essential these services are for some women. Denise Carpentier, of Greenwood, said after 63 years this was the first time she’d felt compelled to address government officials.
“Forty-four years ago I was 19, I was a college freshman and I found myself pregnant,” she said.
Afraid for her life, Carpentier said she was able to get a safe, legal abortion because of the protections Roe v. Wade offered. She said she told nearly no one, but these efforts to ban abortion made her go public.
“This bill is going to make young women decide to take matters into their own hands, because they cannot have a safe and legal abortion — and many of those women are going to die,” she said. “They’re going to be scared and alone. I suspect that some of them will take their own lives rather than face carrying a baby. I suspect that many of them will look at coat hangers and think, ‘Is that my answer?’ And I know that because I walked down that road.”
This week, following the hearing, McCravy said he and the other ad hoc committee members had a lot of feedback from embryologists, OB/GYNs and family doctors to consider before moving forward to draft legislation. He said he wants to see “careful exceptions” in the state law to provide abortions when a mother’s life is at risk.
He said legislators are planning to include exceptions for the most common conditions and complications pregnant people can have, including miscarriage, preeclampsia and others. McCravy said he wants doctors to have discretion to make decisions protecting the life and health of mothers.
“I don’t think this bill will probably ban contraception in any way. It will not ban [in vitro fertilization]. I will not advocate for women to be criminalized in any way,” he said.
Alongside the abortion ban, he said he wants to ease the adoption process in the state and advocate for a family adoption court and funding for crisis pregnancy centers. He supports banning abortion in cases of rape or incest, exceptions many have supported.
“I am not in favor of those exceptions because, while these women need help ... we should not kill an unborn child for the sins of another person,” he said.