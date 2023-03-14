For most sheriffs and police chiefs, the current state of recruiting and retaining officers can be summed up in one word: difficult.
Departments are seeing a lack of applicants, officers heading to other agencies for better pay or leaving the profession entirely, and applicants who don’t meet departmental standards, leaving law enforcement posts vacant.
Greenwood Police Department has three openings. Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the agency usually only hires about 14% of applicants.
Getting the right people on the force means not lowering standards, something Chaudoin said never ends well and will land a department on the front page of the newspaper.
“Of the last five people we’ve hired, two of them we have gotten rid of during the training part because we felt like they were not the type of officers we wanted representing us. Not to say they were doing anything illegal, it’s just we hold our standards to the highest,” he said.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenwood police saw a drop in the application pool, but it’s starting to pick up.
“I think one reason is because our starting pay was at $36,000 and we moved it up to be more competitive to $42,390. Our City Council and city manager allowed us to raise the starting pay to try to get better quality people,” Chaudoin said. “I think that has been a big boost along with take-home vehicle to recruit officers to come to the police department. You can get 100 applications, but when you’re not going to hire 86 of those that’s a lot of time and effort.”
Chaudoin doesn’t typically hire police officers from different departments, especially if it’s an officer who hasn’t been with a department long. He sees jumping from department to department as a red flag.
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said his office is down eight dispatchers and about 18-19 detention center officers. He said the agency tries to budget for competitive salaries.
In McCormick County, Sheriff Clarke Stearns currently has one vacancy with one person starting the Criminal Justice Academy and another in online training to get to the Academy.
“The hardest part is attracting a certified Class 1 officer. The County just gave us a significant pay bump to bring them in at $40,000. I’m blessed that I only have one opening — we’re doing pretty good in that aspect,” he said.
Stearns added that his office has strict standards.
“We’re not going to sacrifice a standard to get a spot filled,” he said. “If you’re just looking to put money in the bank, this is not the job for you.”
One thing Stearns refuses to do is go to another department and recruit. While most of their applicants are through word of mouth, he said they have better success recruiting on social media.
And when it comes to finding the right people, for Stearns it’s simple: a candidate with life experiences, preferably in their late 20s or early 30s, saying oftentimes young people have problems with decision making and don’t have the gift of gab.
Until about two months ago, McCormick Police Chief Bo Willis was short three officers. Right now, he has two going through the Academy, leaving him one person short.
“It’s still tough, but I wish there was some way we could make people come to work. People just don’t want to be in law enforcement anymore,” he said.
As chief, Willis said while some departments prefer certified officers, he likes hiring officers who are non-certified.
“A lot of times you get officers who bounce around and they try to blame the department. They may have caused problems somewhere else and now they’re your problem. I like hiring uncertified honestly because you can mold them and say, ‘this is how I want something done.’ They bring a clean slate to the table,” he said.
With a salary of about $29,000, he added that smaller agencies such as McCormick are starting to become a training ground for officers who will get experience, then head to another department.
“Once we get them certified I’ll take them out and show them things like how to talk to people. Just because they have a badge and a gun that doesn’t mean they’re above people. If you deal with somebody, think about how you would want your relatives treated,” Willis said.
In Abbeville, Police Chief Ron Bosler is down two slots and said the number of applications coming in is slower than it used to be.
“Certified or not, I don’t mind either. We look at all of them fairly and see who would be the better person. We look at their personality and how they interact with people. We try to do a lot of community policing or relations. Those are some of our interview questions to see if we can determine that,” he said.
Starting salary for the Abbeville Police Department sits at about $30,000. Bosler hopes to hire more officers. He works closely with the city manager and would like to see additions within the next 10 years.
Abbeville Sheriff Ray Watson said a lot — but not all — of his younger officers are chasing money.
“When I started, it was loyalty to the department that hired you. I stayed with Greenwood until I was elected over here. It’s hard to compete with Anderson, Spartanburg and Greenville that can pay a little more,” he said.
There are a couple of slots open at the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and while Watson prefers those already certified, he’s a believer in giving young people an opportunity in law enforcement.
“Starting salary is around $38,500 for a new officer. If we hire one with two or three years of service, it could get around $40,000. Council has been very good here to try to give the most money so we can retain and recruit for all public safety,” Watson said.
Ninety Six has no vacancies, but Chief Chris Porter said there is little support from residents or lawmakers when it comes to law enforcement. These days, he said, they have to worry about saying something wrong or being accused of excessive force when someone resists arrest.
It takes a certain kind of person to enter into law enforcement, and depending on a candidate’s experience, starting salary for Ninety Six ranges anywhere from $34,000 to $40,000. And like Watson, Porter said he sees officers leaving for more money quite often.
“Five thousand dollars more to go somewhere else is a lot of money – that’s the big incentive sometimes. Some places may offer something else, some other incentive that you may not get here. It’s harder on small towns because we don’t have all the resources others have,” he said.
Ware Shoals Police Department recently saw a bump in pay. Starting salary went from $36,400 to $43,400. Ware Shoals Chief Bryan Louis said his department is looking for certified officers to fill its two vacancies and wants people with a passion for being in law enforcement.
“In the past few years, once they get certified here they go to another department and then leave for better opportunities, pay increases or to be closer to where they live. We’re down to six people when we’re fully staffed, that’s with the two openings, but we hope to increase that number,” he said.
Louis would like to see more people get into law enforcement and hopes to see his department fully staffed in the coming years.
Up the road in Newberry, Sheriff Lee Foster said despite not having vacancies on the patrol side, his agency has a number of openings in the detention center and school resource officers, but with few applicants. Salaries at the jail start at $40,000 while law enforcement comes in at $43,000.
“I think it’s got a lot to do with the negative perceptions that have been placed upon law enforcement and attitudes people have exhibited towards law enforcement based on a false narrative that has been portrayed,” he said.
For Newberry, the department is competing against larger counties, such as Richland, Lexington and Greenwood. And being next door to Columbia, it’s also competing with state jobs.
For Foster, the ability to communicate and a passion for the job are only some of the traits he looks for when it comes to hiring good officers.
“You have to want to do this,” he said. “It’s not easy physically and it’s not easy emotionally.”