Fentanyl is a poison, a killer that’s linked to at least 15 deaths in Greenwood County this year alone — and that’s not counting those overdose deaths still under investigation. Officials are looking for ways to hold those who sell the drug accountable.

“There’s no person who is selling those pills that doesn’t know what they’re doing in Greenwood. They understand those fentanyl pills are making people overdose left and right,” Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.

