Fentanyl is a poison, a killer that’s linked to at least 15 deaths in Greenwood County this year alone — and that’s not counting those overdose deaths still under investigation. Officials are looking for ways to hold those who sell the drug accountable.
“There’s no person who is selling those pills that doesn’t know what they’re doing in Greenwood. They understand those fentanyl pills are making people overdose left and right,” Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, has been a key component in some of the drugs his department has seized, and he said overdoses are increasing. He’s tasked a team of officers with tracking down dealers, and if there’s enough evidence, following through with charges.
In one recent example, police charged 36-year-old Kristina Marie Jennings with involuntary manslaughter and distribution of narcotics in connection to a suspected overdose that led to a Greenwood man’s death. Detectives think she provided pills that contained fentanyl to the man.
“I understand the person took it on their own, but I also believe the person who sold it to them is responsible — sometimes the people selling it don’t even know what’s in it,” Chaudoin said.
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said police and prosecutors need help from the Legislature to tackle what has now become an epidemic.
“It’s an atrocity that we have not passed a trafficking fentanyl statute in the last couple of sessions in Columbia. It’s really inexcusable. There have been bills there on the table that have been so watered down by the crowd of people that don’t want mandatory minimums for drug dealers,” he said.
It has gotten to a point, he said, where the law enforcement community couldn’t support the watered-down versions of the bill they ended up with, ultimately defeating its purpose.
“Right now, you could charge somebody with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The penalties of that are much lower than trafficking statutes for heroin, meth, cocaine, etc. There is less risk for a drug dealer to sell a more deadly product in this day and age,” he said.
Forty-five-year-old Fitzgerald Antonia “Yo-Yo” McDuffie was recently convicted and sentenced to 20 years earlier this year on drug trafficking charges. Because the fentanyl was mixed with heroin and meth, Stumbo said they were able to convict him of trafficking.
“He did face the mandatory 25-year minimum, but again, pure fentanyl is more dangerous. If you can’t get the greater penalty for the more pure substance, that makes no sense,” he said.
An involuntary manslaughter charge, however, only carries up to five years in prison. Stumbo said it’s not increasing the penalty for anybody who distributes fentanyl to someone resulting in death because the distribution charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years.
“Even if you can prove it, which can be challenging but not impossible to prove, who sold the pills without regard that it could be deadly — essentially elements you have to have for involuntary manslaughter — we need a specific statute that deals with that, particularly fentanyl,” he said.
Again, it’s an issue that, according to Stumbo, needs to be addressed during the next legislative session.
“If we don’t, we’re failing the people of South Carolina if we don’t address this legislatively to give me the tools I need as a prosecutor to hold these people accountable,” he said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.