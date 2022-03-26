Part of the challenge of literacy is keeping pace with technology.
Society is producing new technology constantly, said Travis Blizzard, principal of the Greenwood County Adult Education Center. Sections of the community need help to learn. Part of the answer is a digital literacy program being developed by WCTEL. Classes should begin in April.
The program’s goal is to help people navigate the digital world, keeping personal information safe, syncing devices and teaching them how to work on computers and electronic devices.
There is a difference in fluency in reading books and literacy in the work environment, he said. That kind of literacy can include being able to read a graph or a chart, follow data being produced on a work line or even being able to read a ruler.
The key is meeting people where they are, Blizzard said. The center’s students range from 17 to 88 years old.
Sometimes people deal with a barrier that prevents them from learning a subject, he said. Sometimes, once students get into the workforce, they realize they need particular skills.
“We can start someone at any given time. It’s not like a college where you have to enroll in spring,” Blizzard said. “If you’re over 17, we can start you right now.”
New students undergo a three-day orientation. On the first day, students get a test to determine their literacy and math levels. On the second day, center staff members work with students to set up programs with email and a username. On the third day, students learn their class schedule and what will be expected of them.
Surveys are presented to students to get their input, he said. The center also follows up one year to 18 months after students finish to find out where they are and how their education is going. The surveys can help identify barriers students face.
Center staff members follow through to see how students are progressing. As students improve, discussion centers on their goals, such as earning a GED and continuing to develop their skills.
Classes take place on different schedules to accommodate students who have jobs or who need child care, he said. The center works with Piedmont Technical College, GLEAMS, the library’s literacy programs and the Upper Savannah Workforce. Day classes are 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Testing is done on Fridays. Night classes are 4-7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
In addition to usual instruction, center staff help students with other subjects, such as developing people skills, how to research a potential employer and how to prepare themselves for an interview.
What the center does and what students do is a partnership, Blizzard said. It takes motivation. They might be a mom or dad and work all day. They are dedicated to come to the center, whether it’s after working third shift, or working all day and coming to the center at night.