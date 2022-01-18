The South Carolina Legislature returned to work in Columbia for the remainder of its winter session last week, and Lakelands lawmakers already have their sights set on the issues important to them.
Rep. Anne Parks, D-Greenwood, said next year’s budget is always a priority. She’d like to see state employees get a raise to ensure pay outpaces the growth of health insurance costs.
“They are what makes the state function,” Parks said.
She said she’s got a close eye on the federal dollars coming into South Carolina from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“I want to make sure that Greenwood and McCormick counties get their hands on some of those federal monies,” she said. “There’s a need in both counties. I’m hearing that a number of schools are going back to virtual learning ... and particularly in the rural areas, there’s no broadband.”
State Sen. Michael Gambrell, R-Anderson, sits on the state’s Senate Finance Committee and the ARPA subcommittee. According to his office staff, he was in meetings much of last week with the subcommittee, discussing how to distribute those federal dollars.
Gambrell and Sen. Billy Garrett, R-Greenwood, share an office. They both said their priorities for the remainder of the session start with debating bill S.290 — a bill that would repeal health care certificates of need. Currently, when a health care provider wants to expand beds, facilities or buy equipment, they need to petition state health officials to do so. Competitors can appeal these requests.
The bill was introduced in the Senate, and while it’s made it out of committee in that body, it has not yet passed to the House for debate. Gambrell and Garrett also said they will debate the issue of medical marijuana and focus on constituent service.
School choice is top of mind for Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens. He expects a school choice bill to pass this or next year, either involving education savings accounts intended to help people pay for private schools of their choice, or utilizing tax credits to reimburse people who choose to have their children attend a private school.
Jones also said he supports decreasing or repealing the state’s income tax, and passing further election security laws, including using the blockchain — a technology currently used in cryptocurrencies — to track and verify individual votes. He wants a system in place for regular audits of elections.
Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, said legislators are still debating and working through the congressional redistricting process. After the passing last year of a bill prohibiting any abortions where a fetal heartbeat is detected, McCravy said he hopes to pass further bills that would restrict access to abortions, including an act that would allow doctors to opt-out of performing procedures over which they have a religious disagreement.
“Obviously abortion would be included in that, that no one should be forced to perform an abortion,” McCravy said. “Until Roe v. Wade is overturned, we hope in June ... we want to pass a bill that would force providers to disclose the truth to these girls.”
That bill, which he called the abortion reversal disclosure act, would require disclosure that women can change their minds about a chemical abortion midway through the process.
While he said he wants to pass a ban on vaccine mandates for public employees, he said he doesn’t believe the state legislature has any role to play in responding to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t control the virus, we’ll just have to see what happens,” he said. “We want our children to be in school as much as possible and get back to living as much as possible.”
Among McCravy’s priorities include ensuring transgender women cannot participate in women’s sports through the Save Women’s Spots Act, and passing the Motto Act, which would put “In God We Trust” on school walls. He wants to ban critical race theory in South Carolina’s schools — although critical race theory is not in the state’s school curriculum.
He echoed Jones’ support for school choice legislation, saying education savings accounts could help support children in areas with failing public schools.
“We’ve given a lot of extra money in those areas, but nevertheless we still don’t have good scores in those areas,” he said.