South Carolina’s newest governor’s school has come under scrutiny from two state probes after The Post and Courier and Index-Journal exposed practices that violated purchasing law and raised questions about possible unethical behavior.
These findings were part of Uncovered, The Post and Courier-led investigative project that seeks to ferret out questionable behavior among elected officials and public employees across South Carolina. The Index-Journal is one of 16 newspapers partnering with Charleston publication for the project.
But what do state lawmakers think of what’s happening at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe?
The Index-Journal caught up with Sen. Billy Garrett and Rep. Anne Parks, who both represent that portion of McCormick County, to get their thoughts on findings about the school.
“The stuff that I have been hearing after it was named a governor’s school,” Parks said, “I didn’t like the accusations that were being made or the things that were supposedly going on at the school.”
At the same time, Parks said she appreciates the work done to renovate the school and the quality agricultural education the staff provides to the school’s students.
Garrett thanked The Post and Courier and Index-Journal for ongoing reporting and scrutiny of John de la Howe.
“It appears there’s been some oversight, finally, to look into the methods of purchasing there, which was done incorrectly,” he said.
Now, however, it appears the buck stops at the president’s desk and the school’s finances have more oversight, he said. He appreciates State Inspector General Brian Lamkin’s review of matters at the school and things that kind of scrutiny benefits the agency.
Among other findings, a procurement audit of John de la Howe determined the school violated purchasing law for $1.5 million in contracts, in part to circumvent the school’s spending authority and to award work to preferred vendors.
“We’re doing what we can for transparency,” Garrett said.
Responding to the school’s delay in providing materials requested under the state Freedom of Information Act, Garrett said the school should have provided all non-exempt documents within the statutory timeline.