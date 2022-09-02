It wasn’t a question of whether an abortion ban would pass the South Carolina House of Representatives, but how strict it would be.

On Wednesday the House debated H. 5399, the bill crafted in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Dobbs decision overruling the Constitutional protection of abortion rights detailed in the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.