It wasn’t a question of whether an abortion ban would pass the South Carolina House of Representatives, but how strict it would be.
On Wednesday the House debated H. 5399, the bill crafted in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Dobbs decision overruling the Constitutional protection of abortion rights detailed in the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.
The bill passed the House with a 67-35 vote, and the Senate will get its chance to debate, amend and vote on the measure. The bill bans performing abortions except in cases where it’s needed to save the patient’s life, or to avoid substantial risk of death or impairment. It includes a provision to allow abortions when the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest, but only within 12 weeks of conception.
Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, chaired the ad hoc committee that heard public input and helped draft the House bill.
“It was a monumental task. I spent my summer — instead of on vacation like everybody else, I spent my vacation time, my weekends on this legislation,” he said.
There was contentious debate on the House floor, even among Republicans who argued over whether rape and incest exceptions should be included. In the end, those exceptions came with a caveat: The physician providing the abortion is required to report the allegation of rape or incest to the local county sheriff within 24 hours of the procedure and provide law enforcement with the patient’s name and contact information.
The patient must be notified of this process, according to the bill, and the physician is required to document each step in the patient’s medical record. In cases where an abortion is performed to save the patient’s life, the doctor must document the medical necessity and their rationale, to be included in the patient’s record.
These exemptions were a deal-breaker for Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens. He declined to vote Wednesday.
“I like the bill. I think it’s a good bill,” he said. “Ultimately, the reason I did not vote for it was because of the 12-week exceptions on rape and incest. I’ve met with and spoken to people conceived through rape and incest.”
Jones said many constituents wanted to see the strongest possible abortion ban passed. He hopes the Senate can pass the bill as written, but said it’s unlikely it would make it through untouched.
While the bill protects patients who receive an abortion from criminal prosecution, it makes providing or facilitating an abortion a felony in South Carolina. It also creates a civil cause to allow for lawsuits against abortion providers. Providers who violate the bill can be stripped of their medical license.
For Rep. Anne Parks, D-Greenwood, the exceptions aren’t much of a silver lining. She opposed the bill from the beginning and said she hopes whatever passes the Legislature doesn’t make it harder for women to access quality health care in South Carolina, nor scare off providers who might come to work in the state.
“At least a person that has suffered from incest or rape will not be forced to carry an infant to term if they do not want to,” she said. “I hope it doesn’t hinder any more than it is now, the ability to attract physicians, especially in our rural counties.”
She said her greatest hope is that the Senate throws the bill out, but she knows that’s not going to happen. She’s unsure what the bill might look like once the Senate is done with it, but she’s keeping her eye on the process in the meantime.
