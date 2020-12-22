Although Greenwood County has lowered its unemployment rate, workforce development staff are still working to connect job-seekers with steady work, and local industries with the staff they need.
As of November, Greenwood's unemployment rate sat at 4.6%, according to Ann Skinner, workforce development director for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments S.C. Works System. The area has come a long way from its peak this year of 11.3% unemployment in May.
Most of the layoffs in the spring and into summer were temporary, Skinner said, as workplaces shut down to make accommodations for the coronavirus pandemic. Many layoffs, she said, stemmed from issues with supply chain disruptions — when facilities can't get the materials they need or ship their products, production can shut down.
Manufacturing is still going strong in the Greenwood area, however, and she said employers have worked out supply chain issues. Teijin, a Japanese chemical, IT and pharmaceutical company, is hiring in the Greenwood plant, which manufactures carbon fiber materials. Skinner said many of these jobs require a high school diploma or GED, and either two years' manufacturing experience or training through Piedmont Technical College.
Flexible Technologies, which manufactures flexible hose and ducting, has advertised for five jobs, and Skinner said power management company Eaton has posted 21 jobs.
She urged anyone seeking a job to turn to upperscworks.com, which provides job listings for the upper savannah region, including Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties. She also said anyone looking for help applying for work should visit or call a local S.C. Works center. Greenwood's is at 927 E. Cambridge Ave., available by phone at 864-229-8872 and open Monday through Friday.
Through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs, S.C. Works staff can help not just search for jobs, but assist with resume-writing and job prep. They can also offer occupational skills training services, transportation help and assistance with e-learning needs.
"Pay attention to the requirements listed for a job, but if you're close but not an exact fit, still go ahead and apply," Skinner said. "If somebody doesn't have the skills, there are plenty of training opportunities that are free, or at least low-cost."
Following Upper Savannah S.C. Works on Facebook, at facebook.com/upperscworks, is a great way to keep tabs on job postings in the area. Skinner said staff post about local jobs multiple times a week.