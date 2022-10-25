High schoolers from across the Lakelands got a taste of adulthood last week through a personal finance class.
Reality of Money is an interactive financial education simulation presented by Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union.
“Students learn as they participate about the impact of their choices that they make in their budget and lifestyle as they are transformed into wage-earning, bill-paying and financially-independent young adults,” said Samantha Byrd, marketing and business development manager.
Byrd said the students are given a fake profile, which assigns them an occupation, credit status, level of education completed, marital status, if they have children, student loan payments and savings account balance.
They visit stations that include housing, transportation, groceries, childcare, clothing, communication, entertainment, health care and insurance. As they visit each station, they deduct those costs from their starting balance.
Byrd said the simulation teaches students the importance of budgeting and making good life choices, and also helps them understand and appreciate what their parents face.
“They were very surprised at how much things cost, how much their parents have to pay out,” Byrd said.
She said the students were also surprised at how many times they had to visit the help desk, which could provide them with part-time jobs.
The part-time jobs reminded them of a key fact: there are only 24 hours in a day.
“So if you’re working a full-time job, if you’re married and with a child, having more than one part-time job is probably not going to benefit you because, you know, you don’t have any downtime or time with your family,” Byrd said.
The program was created by the Carolinas Credit Union League to demonstrate a commitment to financial education, which builds stronger communities, Byrd said.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
