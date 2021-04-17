Lakelands festival organizers are optimistic events will happen as scheduled this spring and summer, beginning with Abbeville Spring Festival’s opening night, April 29.
Abbeville Spring Festival, April 29-May 1
Mike Clary, community development director with the City of Abbeville, said it’s still being determined what protocols will be in place with COVID-19 positivity rates still a concern.
“We’re exploring many of the ones we used for Hogs and Hens (in October 2020) like requiring masks and making available hand sanitizer and increased cleaning,” Clary said. “As we get closer to the event, we will keep monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the area and state, before making those final calls.”
Clary said plans are to have vendors for food and crafts, as well as amusement rides and live music, April 29 to May 1.
“We encourage people to use their judgment on attendance,” Clary said. “In any event, we certainly encourage people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.”
Clary said at least 15 food vendors are booked for Abbeville Spring Festival now, along with 20 craft vendors so far.
Greenwood party band The Swingin’ Medallions is booked as the music headliner for that weekend.
Clary said the spring festival averages six figures in economic impact for Abbeville with a majority of that amount coming from visitor spending.
“Additionally, our downtown businesses report anywhere from double, triple to seven times greater growth in sales during an event weekend as opposed to a weekend when an event is not scheduled,” he said. “It’s a huge impact and that impact was lost in 2020 with event cancelations during the pandemic.”
SC Festival of Flowers (main weekend), June 11-13
Pre-COVID-19, the South Carolina Festival of Flowers averaged some $4 million in economic impact during the main festival weekend, according to Madison Herig, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce marketing and communications director.
“Ninety thousand people have come to visit the topiaries during the month of June, pre-COVID-19,” Herig said.
The Greenwood Chamber recently announced it is moving forward with its plans for the 54th Annual South Carolina Festival of Flowers in June, with the main weekend June 11-13.
Barbara Ann Heegan, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO said plans are to have the signature topiary display and wine walk, the 5k walk/run, the bike tour, Kidfest, a home and garden show, Kidfest and a photography contest.
“People are renewing sponsorships for this festival and they are excited to see that there’s hope for a nice summer,” Heegan said. “Commerce is alive and well in Greenwood County.”
She said this year’s festival theme is “Ready, Set, Go for a Blooming Good Time.”
While there may be hesitancy on the part of some to attend large public events, Heegan said the vaccine roll-out for the novel coronavirus might ease concerns.
On March 11, the Greenwood Chamber even offered a virtual meeting with physician and Self Regional Medical Center chief medical officer Matt Logan on vaccine distribution and moving forward.
“Part of the chamber’s job is to educate and inform,” Heegan said. “From a health and wellness standpoint, people need social interaction. ... This festival showcases the human capital that makes our community so great.”
The first Festival of Flowers event scheduled is the Ladies’ Luncheon in May, tentatively scheduled for Piedmont Technical College, Heegan said.
Heegan said she’s still in the process of getting a spacious indoor location approved for arts and crafts and more.
“We envision face-covering requirements and stations at our events that will have masks available if someone doesn’t bring one ... and hand sanitizer stations.”
Heegan said Festival of Flowers logo masks are being considered from a merchandising standpoint.
Attendance capacity limits could be considered for events such as Kidfest activities, Heegan said.
“We are looking at embracing our volunteers, to ensure safety protocols are being followed,” Heegan said. “We want to articulate safety is number one and the festival is a family fun event.”
Herig said festival organizers are reaching out to leaders of sanctioned Festival of Flowers events such as a tennis tournament, to gauge including them in the schedule.
The 2021 Festival of Flowers is headed by chairperson Hannah Gantt, director of resource development with United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties, along with festival co-chair Susan Jackson, regional director for the office of U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan.
“We worked on the ladies’ festival luncheon a few years back and that’s really how we met,” Gantt said. “We’re excited to work together again, except in a broader range. ... We’re kind of baby-stepping back into the festival because of COVID-19.”
Gantt says there’s “a very big surprise” to announce at a later date about the Festival of Flowers Ladies’ Luncheon this year.
“We anticipate the 5k run/walk,” Gantt said. “We’re working on all the details for Kidfest and the topiaries and wine walk are on.”
Jackson said “it’s hard to fathom it’s been a year of wearing masks.”
Jackson and Gantt have previously served together on a Festival of Flowers committee organizing the Ladies’ Luncheon.
“We are set up to do all events, but it’s going to look a little differently,” Jackson said. “There still may need to be guidance on attendance numbers and social distancing...Kidfest might be looking a little different in terms of hands-on activities. ... We’re ready to implement plans however we need to, to keep everybody safe and still make the festival happen. ... This COVID thing has really been tough on people. I think we’re ready to get out and about, but it’s going to have to be done in a safe, smart way.”
SC Festival of Stars, June 26
From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 26, Ninety Six is hosting its annual South Carolina Festival of Stars, an Independence Day celebration. The festival’s main event is a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. At 11 a.m. is the Red, White and Blue Parade. There’s a car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A limited number of food and craft vendors will be there and details of a photography contest are yet to be announced, but there will not be amusement rides or live music.
Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival, May 26-29
In May, the annual Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival is a go, kicking off May 1 with a golf tournament at the Ware Shoals Golf Club.
A Catfish Feastival virtual pageant is May 15. The main event opens with Family Day for carnival rides and gospel music May 26, with fun continuing through May 29.
Volunteers on the Feastival committee say this annual Memorial Day weekend happening will be much like it always has been in previous years, with exceptions of the addition of hand sanitizer stations and encouraging attendees to social distance and wear face coverings.
Rick Holland, with the Feastival committee, said live musical entertainment will be a big draw this year, along with a car cruise-in.
“I’ve checked with the South Carolina Department of Commerce,” Holland said. “Restrictions have been lifted at this time, so we are good to go as we have done in the past. ... The Blood Connection will also be there on May 29 with The Blood Mobile.”
Feastival committee member Brian Padgett has been finalizing the schedule.
In addition to lots of fried catfish plates for sale, carnival rides and arts and crafts and even a car show, there’s a lot of live musical entertainment. From church gospel groups to local bands such as The Leftovers and Pickens Creek, there are some big names on the bill for classic beach and soul: The Chairmen of the Board with Ken Knox on May 27 and Little Red and The Tams on May 29.
SC Festival of Discovery and Blues Cruise, July 8-10
Greenwood City Manager Julie M. Wilkie says all competition barbecue team spaces are filled for the 2021 South Carolina Festival of Discovery, July 8-10, with 92 teams confirmed.
At the time the Index-Journal checked with city officials, three teams were on a waiting list to participate should a registered team cancel.
While some changes are expected amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials say they don’t yet know what those changes could be.
Lara B. Hudson, City of Greenwood community development director said, “We may have to make adjustments for this year, but our goal is to always produce a family-friendly quality event, with good food, good music and fun.
“The overall budget for Uptown Greenwood relies on Festival of Discovery for 60 percent of its revenues annually,” Brown added, noting the budget had to be scaled back in the absence of this festival in 2020. This event provides $2.5 million dollars to our community in hotel stays and purchases (related to) gas, dining, shopping and local vendors.”
Festival of Discovery’s Blues Cruise music director, Gary Erwin, aka Shrimp City Slim, is finalizing details for another stellar lineup of blues musicians to entertain.