It’s a tough job — and tough to find someone to do it, but area counties are seeking applications for open jobs as EMTs and paramedics.
State and nationwide, the pool of applicants for these jobs has seemingly dried up, Greenwood County Emergency Services Director Derek Oliver said. It’s hard to say why, lack of exposure and general knowledge of what EMS personnel do could be part of it, but Greenwood County is hiring four EMTs and three paramedics.
“A lot of people who get into this know someone who worked in EMS,” he said. “We’re working to fill these roles, advertising the positions and reverse-searching, contacting people through their resumes.”
Anyone interested in these jobs can view the positions online at bit.ly/3dys9uP. Applications are available online and should be submitted with a current resume to hr@greenwoodsc.gov, or submitted in person at 600 Monument St., room 102.
Greenwood currently has alternating 12-hour shifts with crews of eight people working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and vice-versa. A 24-hour shift of four people works a full day’s shift, then is off for 48 hours, and there’s an eight-hour shift Monday through Friday of two people running a medical transport truck. These crews respond to about 12,000 calls a year, Oliver said.
Oliver goes to job fairs, school career days and works with local colleges to try and recruit staff.
“I think for the types of jobs we’re working, in order to catch people’s attention you have to get them about junior year in high school,” he said. “A lot of people who get into this know someone who worked in it.”
In McCormick County, two ambulance crews alternate to answer about 2,500 calls a year, said Emergency Services Director Chris Doolittle. County Council recently gave him approval to hire six new staffers — three paramedics and three EMTs.
Because of McCormick County’s distance to nearby hospitals, Doolittle said some medical calls keep an ambulance out for about two hours. If both ambulances get tied up, they have to look for help elsewhere.
“We were relying on neighboring counties to help us out, having another ambulance on the road will keep an ambulance in the county for us,” he said.
He said he’s looking for staff members who are friendly, hard working and have a passion for helping others. Applications and job information are available online at bit.ly/3waYKgC
Will Blackwell, Abbeville County’s emergency services director, was also approved to hire a new shift. They also run shifts 24 hours on and 48 off, but hope to change that to 24-72 when a new shift is hired.
“It’s going to allow us to be more competitive with our surrounding counties in recruiting and retaining employees,” he said.
Abbeville works nine people to a shift, running four ambulances and a transport truck.
“Everybody is seeing staffing shortages because people are getting out of EMS for various reasons,” he said.
Whether seeking more pay, a change in career or more traditional work hours, Blackwell said there’s any number of reasons why someone might leave the EMS field. He works with Piedmont Technical College to recruit students and tries to offer training and other professional development opportunities, such as training people from basic EMT to paramedic.
“Every agency is trying to make it so there’s no cost to get into EMS,” he said.
Anyone interested in working for Abbeville County’s EMS can call the office at 864-366-2400, extension 2230.