Before casting their ballots on June 14, each voter needs to know where they vote and what they need to have with them to vote in the primary elections.
Voters can check their voter registration information online at the state’s election commission website, scvotes.gov. The website contains other key election information, including sample ballots, a “find my polling place” tool and a location to check on absentee and provisional ballots.
In local counties, elections officials shared details with the Index-Journal about what voters can expect when they head out to the polls, including changes to polling locations and state law regulating campaigning at the polls and election misconduct.
Greenwood CountyGreenwood County has a text message-based elections information system called TextMyGov. Residents can text “Hi” to the Greenwood County elections office at 864-971-3777 for more information on the system. People can also text questions and keywords to that number for more information, and can sign up for election text alerts by texting “GREENWOODVOTER” to 91896.
Early voting began Tuesday, and the only early voting location in Greenwood County for the statewide primaries and runoffs is the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 600 Monument St., Suite 113 at Park Plaza. For information, call 864-942-8585 to speak with someone at the elections office.
Greenwood County elections director Connie Moody said there were a few changes to polling locations. The following precincts had their polling sites moved:
Hopes Ferry 006 — now at Mathews Methodist Church, 800 Wright Ave.
Ninety Six 012 — now at the Ninety Six Visitor’s Center at 97 Main St. E.
Coronaca 017 — now at the Coronaca Fire Department station 50 at 125 Willard Road
Mimosa Crest 035 — now at the Project Hope Foundation at 133 Merrywood Drive
Parson’s Mill 048 — now at Greenwood Baptist Church at 1025 Deadfall Road E.
Graham’s Glen 050 — now at St. Mark United Methodist Church Coronaca campus at 111 Fuller St.
Moody also highlighted some changes in state law and elections procedures that may make a difference for people campaigning on election day. In previous years, posting or distributing campaign literature was banned within 200 feet of a polling place entrance, but this year those materials are barred within 500 feet of any entrance used by voters. Candidates can campaign verbally within 500 feet, so long as it doesn’t interfere with the election process.
The state legislature upgraded some election crimes to felonies, increasing their penalties. Fraudulent voting or aiding in it, which includes voting more than once or impersonating a voter, now carries a fine of up to $5,000 and 5 years in prison. The same penalty applies to poll managers who willfully violate their duties, for fraud or corruption by a poll manager and for accepting anything of value in exchange for delivering, requesting or collecting an absentee ballot.
Moody said to alert people to the changes, the county office will provide posters that say “voting more than once is a felony,” along with signs informing people of the 500-foot ban on campaign materials.
Abbeville CountyPolling places in Abbeville County will be fully staffed for June 14 primary election.
That’s the assessment of Randy Curtis, Abbeville County elections director, as the office prepares for the election. The office has been advertising for poll workers for much of the year. The state has allocated 111 poll worker spots for the county. Curtis said by May 23 the county had 65 poll workers for 15 polling locations.
In the May 17 election for the school funding referendum, the office had to relocate two polling places because of a lack of poll workers.
No locations will be closed for the primary election. Curtis said the elections office can handle the election with 65 workers.
Referendum voting went smoothly. The office had a good bunch of poll workers and no polling places had major issues. Elections staff were able to close out results by 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, he said. Given the distance some poll workers had to travel to get results turned in to election central, it was a good night. Some polling places are located in Keowee and Broadmouth areas in the northwestern section of the county.
“Our challenge is we’re a big county with a low population,” Curtis said.
A top issue on the day of the referendum was people calling to ask where to vote.
Aside from scvotes.gov, the elections office has electronic poll books that have information on where a voter’s registered polling place is and office staff can text the information to voters’ cellphone.
All voters who visit a wrong polling place have to do is provide a phone number to the poll worker who can text information to their cellphone, he said. It hasn’t been implemented that long, so it hasn’t been used much.
Curtis advised people to look up voter information online in advance.
The biggest news for the election is the state no longer has in-person absentee ballots. Gov. Henry McMaster established an early voting system, which started two weeks before the election. Anyone can vote early, with no reason needed.
Voting for the early period was available at the Abbeville County Complex, Curtis said. Early voting began May 31 and continued through June 10. The elections office was closed June 4-5.
If there is a runoff, the early voting period will be June 22-24, he said. The runoff election will be June 28.
McCormick CountyTwo precinct polling places in McCormick County have moved:
McCormick 1 precinct will be at the American Legion, 316 McCracken St., McCormick. It was previously at the McCormick County Administrative Building.
Bethany precinct will be at the Bethany Baptist Church, 853 Highway 378 E., McCormick. It was previously at the Bethlehem Church of God Holiness.
Staff writers Robert Jordan, Damian Dominguez and Greg K. Deal contributed to this report.