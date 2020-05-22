While other county election offices have seen issues with mail-in absentee ballot vendor SeaChange Election Services, those in the Lakelands are having a much easier time.
“We have had no complaints,” said Connie Moody, director of voter registration and elections for Greenwood County. Moody said the county uses SeaChange but has not experienced any problems.
Abbeville County decided not to use SeaChange’s services for their mail-in absentee ballots.
“We decided to do it in house,” Abbeville County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Kim London said. She cited SeaChange’s printing schedule as the reason that Abbeville decided to go a different direction.
McCormick County didn’t see a need to use a service such as SeaChange.
“We are able to handle our own,” said Sojourner Jennings, director of voter registration and elections for McCormick County. She said she can understand why the larger counties might use a service like that but said her office is able to handle the needs of McCormick County.
SeaChange has received negative attention in the larger counties of Greenville and Charleston. where problems included delayed mailing of ballots and ballots being delivered to another state.
“We had simultaneously vote-by-mail packets being produced at our Florida location that went, some of them going to Maryland for the Maryland election and some were going to South Carolina for elections there,” said Wendi Breuer, president and CEO of SeaChange.
She said the post office took one tray which contained 20 ballots on the truck to Maryland when they should have gone on a truck to South Carolina. She said the post office in Maryland caught the problem and had them sent to the voters in South Carolina.
The delay in the Greenville County election was from the special election for sheriff earlier this year. Those ballots from SeaChange were delayed a few days but voters received them in time to cast their ballots, according to Doug Sunde, vice president of election services at SeaChange.
SeaChange served 18 county election offices in South Carolina.
“Other than the 20 ballots that went up to Maryland and entered the mail stream, everything has been flawless,” said Sunde.
Absentee voting continues until June 9. Voters may vote in-person at their county’s designated absentee voting location. Voters may also request a ballot by mail by contacting their local election office. The general election will be Nov. 3.