Students in Greenwood County public schools have been back in class for more than a week, and some schools have already seen COVID-19 cases and related quarantines.
Last week, Greenwood County School District 51 in Ware Shoals reported five positive cases and about 70 quarantines. As of Monday afternoon, District 52 in Ninety Six had seen three positive cases and 21 quarantines.
Last week, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control released interim guidance for schools related to COVID-19, listing vaccination as the “leading public health prevention strategy” to end the pandemic.
The agency recommended schools coordinate vaccine clinics for staff, students and families.
Three school district-hosted clinics are upcoming.
District 51 will host a vaccine clinic from 2-5 p.m. Friday at the Ware Shoals Community library.
Abbeville County School District will have a clinic at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11 at Wright Middle School. Abbeville students have not returned to school; the first day will be Aug. 17.
McCormick County School District will host a clinic the next day, from 12:30-3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the McCormick Middle School gym.
DHEC “strongly recommends” that masks be used for all people when indoors in school settings, according to the interim guidance. The guidance falls short of mandating mask use, as mandates by district were prohibited by the General Assembly.
No COVID-19 data has been provided by Greenwood County School District 50. The district stated it will continue to provide a link on its website to DHEC’s website, which reports school COVID numbers.
In June, DHEC stopped reporting school numbers. In an email Friday, DHEC said it will update the school numbers dashboard beginning Aug. 10, and it will include cases from Aug. 1-8. “The dashboard will be updated on Tuesday and Friday afternoons,” DHEC said.