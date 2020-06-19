School might have ended, but some students must attend summer school to catch up on their work so they can continue their education journey. All school districts in the Lakelands have made tentative summer school plans for their students, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their plans are subject to change.
Greenwood County School District 50 announced its summer school plans Monday at the regular monthly board meeting. Alyson Perrin, the district’s director of elementary education, told the board summer school for grades K-3 will be from July 6-29. She said students had the option of participating in either virtual or face-to-face summer school. Face-to-face classes will take place at Lakeview Elementary.
“We wanted them all to be comfortable coming to school,” she said.
Perrin met with 152 parents and the majority — 89 of them — preferred their child attend face-to-face summer school.
“A lot of people wanted face-to-face, which is a good sign that they want them back in school,” she said.
Students will come to school Monday through Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and the virtual summer school students will abide by the same hours and days but their work and lessons will be through Google applications and Seesaw.
Rex Ward, Greenwood County School District 52 superintendent, said summer school for grades K-3 will be from July 6-30 at Ninety Six Elementary School. Students will come to school Monday through Thursday for about 3 1/2 hours of learning that will focus on math and reading. There will be 10 to 12 students in each classroom. If the state Department of Education or Gov. Henry McMaster prohibits face-to-face instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ward said the district’s backup plan is eLearning.
“We’re just trying to keep our students safe, but we feel like we need to get them in the building in some form or fashion,” he said. “Face to face would be more effective in my opinion.”
Another factor that led to the district’s decision to solely offer face-to-face summer school is that the state won’t fund virtual summer school, which was his administration’s initial plan.
He said the district has ordered hand sanitizer and disinfectant products, and there will be two custodians in the school to wipe everything down throughout the school day.
“We’re doing everything we possibly can to keep everybody safe and healthy,” he said.
Fay Sprouse, Greenwood County School District 51 superintendent, said the district plans to have summer school for grades K-3 from July 6-30 at Ware Shoals Primary. Students will attend school Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Sprouse said invitations have been extended to parents but only nine have signed up. so they are planning to contact parents again next week. Social distancing will be observed, she added.
Betty Bagley, McCormick County School District superintendent, said the Academic Reading and Math Camp will begin Monday and run until July 17. The program will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Students in grades K-3 are invited to attend, she said. The camp is at McCormick Elementary School in the McCormick County School District Educational Complex.
She also noted how there’s a middle school summer camp that began June 11, and will end July 9. The camp is a hybrid model with e-learning and face-to-face instruction, and it was by invitation only.
Julie Fowler, Abbeville County School District’s superintendent, said face-to-face summer school for grades K-3 will be July 6-30 at Long Cane Primary School. Students will come to school Monday through Thursday from 8-11:30 a.m.
Each district is serving breakfast and lunch to students during school and bus transportation services are available.
All plans are tentative as new coronavirus cases continue to spike in South Carolina. Ward said the problem with planning for summer school, and the 2020-21 school year, is that social distancing rules and regulations change so much that it’s hard to make a concrete plan for the future.
“That’s what has me frustrated,” he said.