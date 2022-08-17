Following the chaos of the Friday evening football jamboree at Greenwood High School, other schools are implementing new protocols and strengthening safety measures.
Greenwood County School District 52 announced new procedures for football games beginning with this Friday’s Ninety Six game against Emerald.
The following safety protocols will be enforced:
Each attendee must have a ticket regardless of age. Tickets may be purchased prior to the game at the high school or at the gate.
Middle school-aged students and younger must be accompanied by an adult while in the stadium and parking lot.
High school students must wear an ID.
Clear bag and clear baby bag policy will be strictly enforced.
Metal detectors will be used.
No clutches or wristlets allowed.
No weapons allowed, including pocket knives
Attendees must stay on their side of the stadium unless visiting the restroom or concession stand.
No congregating in any area of the stadium. If you choose to congregate you will be asked to leave the stadium.
Attendees should leave the stadium in an orderly manner immediately after the game.
Superintendent Beth Taylor said the procedures will be in place for the entire football season.
“We are committed to providing a safe environment for our students, staff, parents, and community whenever they are on our campuses for any type of event,” she said in a statement.
“We are aware of the incident that took place at the GHS Jamboree. In light of this event, we will continue to work with our school administration and law enforcement to review our safety procedures for major events. We appreciate our school administration and law enforcement officials working together to update our safety procedures prior to our first home football game Friday night. These procedures will remain in place during the entire football season as we strive to create a memorable experience for our student-athletes and spectators attending the games.”
Greenwood County School District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse said the district has had several discussions about game night protocols and that it will “likely make a few minor adjustments.”
Abbeville and Dixie high schools will keep visitor and home spectators separated and spectators will be asked to take a seat and not gather and stand in walkways, Abbeville County School District Superintendent Mason Gary said.
“Temporary fencing will be installed to assist in crowd control and our faithful SROs will continue to be positioned throughout the stadium,” he said.
