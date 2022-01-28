Lakelands governments are settling a statewide lawsuit against companies that helped promote opioid medication and profited from America’s opioid crisis.
On Tuesday, five members of Greenwood County Council met to approve a resolution accepting settlement of the national opioid litigation. Greenwood first hired outside legal counsel and filed a lawsuit against McKesson, Amerisouce Bergen, Cardinal Health and Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates in August 2018. That case eventually became part of statewide litigation of consolidated cases, including additional defendants.
Tuesday’s resolution cited the role of various entities in the opioid supply chain and their efforts to market, promote, sell, distribute and supply had in creating an epidemic of opioid use and abuse. The lawsuit sought to hold these parties accountable for the damage each has caused, the resolution said.
The county intends to enter a settlement agreement in the lawsuit, which County Attorney Carson Penney said the state Attorney General’s Office estimates will bring about $3 million over the next 18 years into Greenwood County to fight the opioid crisis.
But Penney said there’s no way at this point to know exactly how much Greenwood County will get from this settlement.
“Many of the defendants have not yet settled, and there is no guarantee that they will,” she said. “This settlement is with only four of the many defendants involved. Further, many factors outside of the county’s control will determine the amount of money that comes into the state and comes into the county.”
On the same day as Greenwood’s decision, Abbeville County Council also unanimously voted to authorize settling with the same defendants. McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens said county council there approved a similar agreement earlier this week.
These settlements come after state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s announcement in February 2021 that the state was joining with attorneys general from 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories in a $573 million settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Company, resolving investigations into the company’s role in working for opioid companies, helping promote the drugs and profiting from the epidemic.
That settlement will also be used to abate problems caused by opioids in participating states. South Carolina will receive almost $9 million from the settlement, to be paid over five years with most coming in the first year. This is the first multistate opioid settlement to result in substantial payment to states to address the epidemic.