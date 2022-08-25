Sometimes families need a helping hand.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 4:24 am
Sometimes families need a helping hand.
That is why area business owners are raising funds to help a family of a youth who was injured in a wreck on Aug. 16, his first day of school.
Huston Stevenson, a sixth grade student at Wren Middle School in Piedmont, suffered severe injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in the school parking lot while waiting for a ride home.
Besto had a fundraiser Saturday at its Greenwood and Anderson locations, said owner Bryan Latham, who is Huston’s uncle. A jar for individual donations sits near where customers present their orders to the staff at the Greenwood site.
The restaurants were busy Saturday, Latham said. They are trying to raise as much money as possible for the family, but they are not sure what that entails, he said. Huston’s father works as a state trooper and his mother works in the medical field.
Groups in his school are collecting funds for the 11-year-old student. That has been wonderful, Latham said. Some groups are selling T-shirts and bracelets.
Several district schools are hosting fundraisers for Huston and his family, said Ronnie Binnicker, Anderson School District 1 superintendent. Counselors are available to see students as needed.
A GoFundMe page was organized by one of Stevenson’s coaches. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $52,000 had been donated. Latham said Stevenson was looking forward to playing tackle football.
“He’s fighting. He’s got a long road ahead,” he said. “We just appreciate all the prayers and are praying for him to get better.”
Brayz Quesadillas & More in Due West will present a fundraiser on Friday, said owner Steven Williford. When he heard what happened, Williford said he was compelled to help the family.
Both Besto locations donated 50% of sales to the family. Bray’z also will donate 50% of its sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Friday’s fundraiser to the family, Williford said.
That could be from $2,000 to $2,500, he said. The business might be busy from football and the volleyball games at Erskine College. Pulled pork meals will be available, in addition to daily specials.
“Hopefully we’ll have a lot of people come out for the fundraiser,” Williford said.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.
