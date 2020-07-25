With many people still out of work because of the pandemic, Ann Skinner’s focus has been connecting people in need of a job with the companies eager to hire right now.
Skinner, workforce development director at the Upper Savannah Council of Governments, said many employers are hiring throughout the Upstate and Lakelands. Still, some businesses in the service sector are facing hiring freezes because of reduced demand and customers staying home.
“But generally, when we’re looking at our major employers, our industries, those folks are still hiring,” she said.
To connect people with these jobs, she said SC Works is hosting a job fair from 8-10 a.m. Thursday at the Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. Skinner advised job-seekers to bring resumes and encouraged people to wear face masks to the open-air event.
“That’s an opportunity that the city leadership offered us, and the city wants to connect job-seekers and employers,” she said. “We’re excited because the venue will be outdoors, we’ll space the tables far apart. We’re encouraging everyone to wear masks, and through the chamber of commerce we got donations of masks from Lowe’s.”
Employers there range from corporate groups such as Colgate-Palmolive to small businesses that might not be able to recruit through a human resources department or dedicated website. Employers are looking for safety-minded people, so she said wearing a mask is a great way for job-seekers to show they’re serious about safety.
A recruiting company will also be at the job fair, recruiting for a wide variety of industrial clients.
“I know a lot of people are looking to be hired directly by an employer, and that’s often a person’s first choice,” Skinner said. “But if someone’s not working, a staffing agency is the first step up on the ladder.”
Each summer typically comes with a wave of people transitioning into the workforce, but Skinner said this summer is clearly different with so many people looking for work at the same time. Many are in different places in their personal lives: Some need flexibility because they have children at home, some have a wealth of experience while others are just getting started.
“I think it’s a good sign, though, that our largest employers are still hiring,” she said. “Manufacturing is still strong.”
SC Works has centers open in seven counties in the Upper Savannah region: Greenwood, Abbeville, Edgefield, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda. Skinner said they’re taking clients by appointment, and people can schedule an appointment online at upperscworks.com, and to register and explore the services SC Works provides, visit jobs.scworks.org
“Appointments have been great because we can make sure a computer is available for the person when they have their appointment scheduled,” she said. “We can have it cleaned, and staff ready to help them.”
Saturday marks the end of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which had been giving people on unemployment benefits an additional $600. The state Department of Employment and Workforce, however, announced Wednesday an additional six weeks of extended benefits. In total, the extended benefits program offers up to 16 weeks to people whose regular unemployment insurance benefit year ended on or after June 14.
In the claim week that ended July 18, 14,346 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance, according to DEW Media Relations Specialist Heather Biance. That’s down nearly 5,000 initial claims from the week before, and the lowest number of initial claims since the pandemic started.
To learn more about the state’s unemployment benefits, visit dew.sc.gov, or call the call center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays or from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 866-831-1724.