Wet and wild times at Lake Secession will mark the Fourth of July.
Fireworks will kick off celebrations Friday. The Friends of Lake Secession Fireworks Display will be presented from 8:30-10 p.m. at “Dark Thirty” from Camp Arrowhead, Blue Ridge Council, Boy Scout Point.
The free show will be best viewed from the water in the lower/southern areas of the lake, or from the Overlook (Old Dam Road) and the Causeway (Power Dam Road). There is no public access on Boy Scout Road.
The show will continue in the event of light rainfall. Heavy rainfall will prompt a postponement on July 10.
Lake Secession is a 1,460-acre man-made lake operated by the City of Abbeville. It is formed from the Rocky River and several creeks. Public access is through a public boat ramp near S.C. Highway 184.
The Independence Day fireworks display over Lake Secession has been an area mainstay for years. It continues to be a must-see favorite.
The fireworks are the most expensive event that Friends of Lake Secession provides and continues to increase in cost. If this event is important to you and your family and you would like to see it continue and to improve, make a donation. Send a check “designated for the Fireworks Event” to LSRRPOA Box 1350, Iva, SC 29655.
Festivities continue Saturday with the 2021 Lake Secession Independence/July 4 Boat Parade. The free event is sponsored by the Friends of Lake Secession.
People are encouraged to decorate their boat in the best Fourth of July or Independence Day theme.
Participants will meet at 1 p.m. at the Lake Secession Boat Ramp. The route will take boaters to the dam at a slow speed for a journey expected to last 90 minutes.
The event will be best viewed by boat or watched from Jet’s Landing as time will not permit the parade to enter and exit all coves.
Appointed judges will decide winners mid-route. Winners will be announced on Facebook and be awarded prizes for first, second and third place from the Friends of Lake Secession Association of $100, $75 and $50 checks, respectively.