Hundreds gathered Monday to hear the latest on the efforts to replace the deteriorating Conestee Dam, while in Columbia the state House of Representatives approved the $47.5 million slated to build the new dam.
The Save Lake Greenwood group on Facebook has grown to more than 2,000 members as people became aware and involved in the discussions over the 130-year-old dam in Greenville County. With little documentation on the dam’s construction, engineers have had a hard time determining the condition of the deteriorating dam, which holds back 2-3.25 million cubic yards of toxic waste bound to sediment.
The toxic sediment is capped by cleaner sediment, and the toxins aren’t free-floating in the water. But should the dam fail, the flow of the Reedy River could mobilize toxic sediment and endanger the downriver waterways, including Lake Greenwood.
Officials have known about the problem for years, and more than two decades of research into the dam are coming to the forefront as lawmakers and engineers work together to find a way to replace the aging dam with a new one. On Monday, the Save Lake Greenwood group gathered DHEC officials, the dam’s restoration fund trustee, area lawmakers and an engineer familiar with the project for a public forum to update residents on these efforts.
As the panelists spoke Monday night, the state House of Representatives debated the state’s 2023-24 budget. By the end of the night, they approved the House budget with the included $47.5 million to cover the estimated cost of a new dam along with contingency costs and decades of maintenance. Next, the state Senate will debate the budget, and if they agree on a budget that includes those funds the final vote is expected this summer, with funds becoming available later this fall.
State Sen. Billy Garrett said Senate President Thomas Alexander is on board with approving the necessary funds. Though there are conflicting political interests over who will bear the financial burden for the new dam, Garrett said there’s growing support for getting the project paid for and then sorting out responsibility after the fact.
Kelly Lowry, an environmental attorney made trustee of the Conestee Dam restoration fund, gave the crowd Monday a rundown of the dam’s history. Built in the late 1800s to provide power to a mill, there’s nearly no record of the masonry dam’s construction. Experts estimate it’s about 80 years past its design life.
“The problem is we don’t actually know what’s in the dam. We don’t know how it’s built,” Lowry said. “Unfortunately, Lake Conestee is the first collection point for a lot of Greenville County.”
For about a century of industrial development, textile mills and other companies were able to freely dump their waste into the Reedy River. Lowry said that’s contributed to deposits of chromium, PCBs, mercury, PAHs and pesticides that have bonded to deeper sediment trapped behind the dam. Many of these chemicals degrade very slowly.
The Clean Water Act of 1972 put a stop to much of this dumping, and since then clean sediment has flowed in to trap the toxic sediment underneath, preventing it from flowing downriver.
In 2000, a nonprofit called the Conestee Foundation acquired the lake and dam. Many studies by various firms since then have analyzed the scope of the problem, including a 2019 study by engineering firm Kleinschmidt Associates, which identified nine potential courses of action.
Many of the alternatives posed a risk of mobilizing the currently capped toxins, and Lowry said dredging the waste can’t be considered until a new dam is built to contain it.
The EPA and state Department of Health and Environmental Control are of one mind — the plan moving forward is to build a new dam about 10 feet downriver of the current one, creating a new structure anchored into the bedrock and reinforcing the existing wall. Last year the state allocated $3 million to begin the research and design work to prepare for this project.
“This is the solution,” Lowry said. “This has been on the back burner for years, but this could be the year it happens.”
From the state House of Representatives floor, Rep. John McCravy called into the forum to give an update on the budget debate. Hours later he would share online that the House passed its version of the state budget including the full amount requested for Conestee.
“This means we are about a third of the way there. We now must make it through the senate and then on to the governor for signing,” said Ralph Cushing, creator of the Save Lake Greenwood group. “The grassroots efforts of Save Lake Greenwood are still full steam ahead.”
Cushing was encouraged by the number of people who came out to the forum and thanked them for their continued support and letter-writing campaigns to elected officials.
Rossie Corwon, a Greenwood resident and engineer with Kleinschmidt Associates, answered questions from the crowd Monday about the project. Despite efforts to get federal funding for the dam, in 2021 the EPA ruled out Conestee as a site for federal Superfund program dollars. The Superfund program is focused instead, she and Lowry explained, on imminent or active disasters — unless the dam breaches, it doesn’t qualify.
Engineers are currently looking at how to approach working on the dam site, Corwon said. They’ll have to remove an old wastewater treatment site beside the dam in order to access it, and are looking at ways to safely get equipment in with minimal disruption to the dam and the sediment behind it.
“We’re in the beginning phases of the design process,” she said. “It’s called schematic design, and it’s about a 30% design process.”
There’s an emergency action plan that details what to do and who to call if the dam ever breaches, but Lowry said frankly there’s not much that can be done to quickly or confidently clean spilled sediment if the dam does fail. The worst-case scenario isn’t the only potential, he assured the crowd: A dam failure doesn’t mean all the toxic sediment would mobilize, and instead a small channel could form moving only a portion of it.
The hope, however, is to get a new dam in place before that ever becomes a problem. Rerouting the river isn’t a feasible alternative, Lowry told the crowd, but DHEC and the Conestee Foundation are regularly monitoring and inspecting the dam to keep tabs on its condition.
“The sky is not falling today, and every precaution that can be taken is being taken,” Lowry said.
In the meantime, he said the website Lakeconesteedam.org has an information page with links for legislators’ contact information, press coverage and upcoming public events where the dam will be discussed. Cushing encouraged the crowd to keep monitoring the Save Lake Greenwood Facebook page, which shares information on the legislative moves to fund the new dam and how to contact lawmakers.