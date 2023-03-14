Hundreds gathered Monday to hear the latest on the efforts to replace the deteriorating Conestee Dam, while in Columbia the state House of Representatives approved the $47.5 million slated to build the new dam.

The Save Lake Greenwood group on Facebook has grown to more than 2,000 members as people became aware and involved in the discussions over the 130-year-old dam in Greenville County. With little documentation on the dam’s construction, engineers have had a hard time determining the condition of the deteriorating dam, which holds back 2-3.25 million cubic yards of toxic waste bound to sediment.

