Lake matters tend to bring a crowd to Greenwood County Council meetings, and Tuesday's meeting had contractors curious about the future of work on Lake Greenwood.
Council had second reading and a public hearing on an ordinance that would adopt standards for building marine structures on Lake Greenwood. This would codify requirements under state law, and allow the county to enforce a licensing requirement the state demands of contractors, County Attorney Carson Penney said.
The ordinance would require builders of any structure on Lake Greenwood's waters to have a marine contractors license. It would also require an additional step in attaining a building permit, all intended to make sure docks, piers and other marine structures are built to a consistent standard.
Right now, there's no process for inspecting docks, said Sam Gause, an inspector with the county. The county would have to find a way to determine how piers were put in.
Several contractors spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying it evened the playing field and required builders on the lake to be certified.
"There is zero regulation on docks and seawalls," said John Davis, of Davis Docks and Seawalls. "A lot of stuff is falling over. ... It is something the county needs to be regulating, just for safety and so everyone is on a level playing field."
Others said some builders operate without insurance or worker's compensation, and the licensing process would require them to provide proof of that.
Lee Maloy, of Maloy's Construction in Waterloo, said docks already don't get inspected. Licensing and permits don't ensure a builder knows what they're doing, either. Adding this layer of regulation won't change how contractors build, especially if the county doesn't develop an inspection mechanism.
"Good contractors are building them and people like how they look, that's how you get your work," he said.
In the end, Council member Mark Allison moved to deny the ordinance, and Council member Robbie Templeton backed him.
"Just because somebody has a contractor's license doesn't mean they do quality work," Allison said. "I think if the state wants to regulate this, ... let the state regulate their criteria."
Council member Theo Lane worried this requirement would end with inequitable enforcement, while Chairperson Chuck Moates said he thinks the public expects its county government to ensure safe, uniform building practices on public waters.
The ordinance was shot down 6-1, with Moates dissenting.
In other lake matters, Jimmy Peden of Connect Lake Greenwood spoke to council about a proposal to have color-coded 911 identification signs installed on docks throughout Lake Greenwood. The sign's color would indicate what county the property was in, and the number would be tied to the home's address so first responders could easily identify the location of the dock from the water.
Greenwood County EMS Director Derek Oliver said this would help people on the lake identify where they are when they call 911 in the event of an emergency, such as a boating accident or a drowning.
Council asked County Manager Toby Chappell to continue working on this idea with Peden, Oliver and other emergency staff.
At the lower end of the lake, County Engineer Rett Templeton said there's been a tweak to the ongoing spillway remediation project at Buzzard Roost dam. The engineering firm submitted a change order, and Rett Templeton asked council to transfer $195,000 from its 2007 Capital Project Sales Tax fund to help pay for the additional work at the dam. He said this will bring the county closer to getting this longstanding project behind them.
On the development front, council approved second reading on an infrastructure credit agreement — an incentive for a multi-million dollar investment by a company only identified so far as Project Bounce. According to Economic Development Director James Bateman, the project will bring $8,370,000 in capital investment and 37 new jobs.
"Project Bounce" will not be identified until council's regular meeting in October, when this ordinance will have a third reading and public hearing.
Council approved spending $240,500 of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on already approved architectural services for a new county office building. County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn also asked council to consider expanding its McCormick Area Transit-provided transportation services.
While there are some issues with acquiring new vehicles, Dorn said she's fairly confident MAT will get exemptions necessary to allow it to supplement its fleet with vehicles other than handicap-accessible vans. That allows council to consider expanding its area of service from the current four-mile radius from the county courthouse to six miles.
Dorn also recommended to council they move their investments from Greenwood Capital to First Citizens Wealth Management. She said after a request for proposal from investment firms, First Citizens offered a financial advantage over the current arrangement with Greenwood Capital — one that she said would save between $10,000 and $15,000 in taxpayer funds annually. Council approved the move, with Templeton recusing himself from the vote over a conflict of interest.
The only business council got a round of applause for was the two proclamations they presented — one recognizing Constitution Week and the other honoring WCRS radio for 81 years on the air.