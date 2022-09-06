Lake matters tend to bring a crowd to Greenwood County Council meetings, and Tuesday's meeting had contractors curious about the future of work on Lake Greenwood.

Council had second reading and a public hearing on an ordinance that would adopt standards for building marine structures on Lake Greenwood. This would codify requirements under state law, and allow the county to enforce a licensing requirement the state demands of contractors, County Attorney Carson Penney said.

